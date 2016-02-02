Demanda marítima: El equipo jurídico llega el 10 de febrero

El procurador general del Estado, Héctor Arce, informó este martes que el equipo jurídico que patrocina la demanda marítima boliviana contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de la Haya, llegarán al país el 10 de febrero, para reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales.
“La siguiente semana, inmediatamente después del Carnaval vamos a tener la presencia de algunos de nuestros asesores expertos internacionales del más alto nivel (…) ellos estarán en la ciudad de Santa Cruz desde el día 10, el día 11 y el 12 estarán en la ciudad de La Paz”, dijo la autoridad según la estatal ABI.
Los juristas que confirmaron su llegada a Bolivia son los profesores Antonio Remiro y Monique Chemillier.
Arce informó que la agenda de las reuniones fue coordinada por el Consejo Nacional de Reivindicación Marítima, encabezado por el canciller David Choquehuanca. También destacó la importancia de la demanda considerando que Bolivia está a la espera de que Chile presente su memoria hasta el 25 de julio.
Según la autoridad, el agente de Bolivia ante La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, también llegará a Bolivia para participar de las reuniones con el equipo jurídico internacional y nacional.
Aclaró que el Gobierno nacional propiciará los encuentros que sean necesarios para hacer el seguimiento correspondiente al estado de la demanda marítima.
LA PAZ/Fides
