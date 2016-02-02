Fecha de publicación: Martes 2 de febrero de 2016 -- 12:49

Demanda marítima: El equipo jurídico llega el 10 de febrero

Una de las reuniones del presidente Evo Morales con el equipo jurídico de la demanda marítima. (ABI)

Una de las reuniones del presidente Evo Morales con el equipo jurídico de la demanda marítima. (ABI)

El procurador general del Estado, Héctor Arce, informó este martes que el equipo jurídico que patrocina la demanda marítima boliviana contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de la Haya, llegarán al país el 10 de febrero, para reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales.

“La siguiente semana, inmediatamente después del Carnaval vamos a tener la presencia de algunos de nuestros asesores expertos internacionales del más alto nivel (…) ellos estarán en la ciudad de Santa Cruz desde el día 10, el día 11 y el 12 estarán en la ciudad de La Paz”, dijo la autoridad según la estatal ABI.

Los juristas que confirmaron su llegada a Bolivia son los profesores Antonio Remiro y Monique Chemillier.

Arce informó que la agenda de las reuniones fue coordinada por el Consejo Nacional de Reivindicación Marítima, encabezado por el canciller David Choquehuanca. También destacó la importancia de la demanda considerando que Bolivia está a la espera de que Chile presente su memoria hasta el 25 de julio.

Según la autoridad, el agente de Bolivia ante La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, también llegará a Bolivia para participar de las reuniones con el equipo jurídico internacional y nacional.

Aclaró que el Gobierno nacional propiciará los encuentros que sean necesarios para hacer el seguimiento correspondiente al estado de la demanda marítima.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
22 comments on “Demanda marítima: El equipo jurídico llega el 10 de febrero

  1. Greetings I am so happy I found your webpage,
    I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Yahoo for
    something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
    like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all
    round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your
    RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb job.

    Responder

  4. My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address
    and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I
    see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  9. naturally like your web site but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it
    very troublesome to inform the truth however I’ll surely come again again.

    Responder

  12. I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or
    newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.

    Thanks.

    Responder

  19. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
    could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>