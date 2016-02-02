Evo y Dilma afianzan lazos económicos y energéticos

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, y su par de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff se reunieron en Brasil para avanzar en temas económicos y energéticos entre ambas naciones.
También afinaron estrategias para estrechar la integración y actuar en la prevención del virus Zika que azota a la región.
Morales fue recibido este martes en horas de la mañana en Brasilia por su homóloga Rousseff y sostuvieron una reunión privada en el Palacio del Planalto en Brasilia.
Con esta gira, el mandatario boliviano tratará diferentes temas, entre ellos, el posible ingreso de su nación al Mercado Común del Sur (Mercosur).
Bolivia busca negociar su ingreso directamente en Brasil, tras la negativa de los parlamentos de este país y Uruguay.
Durante el encuentro presidencial se tocaron referentes como hidrocarburos, integración energética; el tren bioceánico en agenda y acciones contra el narcotráfico, según palabras del mismo dignatario boliviano.
Los ministros de Gobierno, Carlos Romero; de Hidrocarburos, Luis Alberto Sánchez; de Planificación, René Orellana y de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, se adelantaron al jefe de Estado boliviano, para dar inicio a las negociaciones sobre el sector energético.
Hicieron especial énfasis en el intercambio comercial de gas natural licuado y de petróleo. También se habló de las propuestas del tren bioceánico central Atlántico-Pacífico, que contará con una extensión de 3 mil 360 kilómetros de vías, de las que más de mil 600 kilómetros ya están construidos en suelo boliviano, que pretende conectar por Brasil, Bolivia y Perú.
Contexto
El pasado 17 de julio de 2015, fue aprobada la adhesión de Bolivia a Mercosur, sin embargo, aún resta que los parlamentos de los países: Brasil, Uruguay y la misma Bolivia, aprueben su participación como miembro pleno.
El objetivo de Bolivia es ampliar su mercado en la región además, busca formar parte de los beneficios del Fondo para la Convergencia Estructural del Mercosur (Focem), para llevar a cabo diferentes proyectos, especialmente en el área social.
BRASILIA/Agencias
