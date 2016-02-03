La OMS pide a Europa prepararse para el zika

La Oficina Regional europea de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) urgió el miércoles a los países de este continente a tomar medidas para prevenir la propagación del zika cuando aumente el riesgo en primavera y en verano.
“Cada país en el que esté presente el mosquito Aedes puede estar en riesgo de que se propague la enfermedad del zika. Viajeros infectados han entrado en Europa, pero la enfermedad no se ha propagado porque el mosquito aún está inactivo”, señaló en un comunicado la directora regional del OMS, Zsuzsanna Jakab.
Jakab recordó que el Comité de Emergencias de la OMS anunció hace dos días una emergencia sanitaria de alcance internacional para los casos de microcefalia y de desórdenes neurológicos aparecidos en Brasil y que existe una “fuerte sospecha” de que haya una relación entre estos y el virus del Zika.
“La combinación de una amplia distribución geográfica de las especies de mosquito que pueden transmitir el virus, la ausencia de inmunidad contra el virus en el mundo y la falta de vacuna y una prueba de diagnóstico rápido fiable aumentan la preocupación por una propagación global del mal”, afirmó Jakab.
La estrategia para la región europea debe ser tratar de frenar la enfermedad en su fuente, por lo que la OMS urge a los países a actuar pronto y de forma coordinada para controlar los mosquitos, eliminar las zonas de reproducción, planificar fumigaciones de herbicidas y matar larvas en caso de brotes.
Las medidas deben incluir también campañas de información a las personas en riesgo para prevenir las picaduras, sobre todo a mujeres embarazadas; reforzar la vigilancia y asegurar la detección en laboratorios del virus y sus complicaciones neurológicas, así como mejorar su comprensión y el desarrollo de test y vacunas.
El mal del Zika ha sido detectado en 25 países americanos y ha obligado a gobiernos de la región a tomar medidas extremas, como Brasil y República Dominicana, que han desplegado fuerzas militares para contener al mosquito transmisor de ese virus, del dengue y del chikunguña.
