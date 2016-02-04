Edward Norton llegó a La Paz

El actor Edward Norton llegó a Bolivia la mañana de este jueves al aeropuerto de El Alto donde fue recibido por funcionarios de la empresa que auspicia su llegada y algunas seguidoras.
Norton empezará su agenda oficial este viernes, cuando se reunirá con el presidente Evo Morales en Palacio de Gobierno y participará de la tradicional ch’alla.
Norton es el segundo actor que trae Cervecería Boliviana Nacional (CBN) como parte de su campaña de promoción del Carnaval de Oruro. El primero en llegar auspiciado por la cervecera fue Jude Law en 2015.
También está previsto que el actor visite destinos turísticos de Bolivia, como el salar de Uyuni y las misiones jesuíticas en Santa Cruz.
LA PAZ/Fides
