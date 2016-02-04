La Paz: “Aleta epidemiológica” para prevenir el zika

El jefe de la unidad de Epidemiología del Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes) de La Paz, Jhonny Ayllón, declaró el jueves “alerta epidemiológica” en el departamento, para prevenir y controlar el ingreso del virus del zika en la región.
“Declaramos la alerta epidemiológica para la vigilancia, atención, prevención y control de una posible infección del virus del zika en La Paz”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.
Ayllón explicó que la alerta se encuentra respaldada por la Constitución Política del Estado, la Ley 031 Andrés Ibáñez, el Decreto Supremo 25233 de salud familiar comunitaria y la Ley 475 de prestación de servicios en salud, por lo que el Sedes -dijo- declaró alerta para prevenir cualquier evento o efecto adverso que pueda desarrollarse por una posible presencia del zika en el departamento.
Indicó que la alerta se da tras saber que el virus se está propagando cada vez más, lo que pone en riesgo la salud de la población.
Recordó que el Sedes se encuentra trabajando desde diciembre pasado en temas de prevención para evitar la expansión del mosquito Aedes aegyptis, con una brigada de 30 personas que ingresó al norte del departamento para eliminar criaderos e informar a la población sobre los cuidados que debe tener.
Manifestó que también se debe trabajar en la prevención del dengue y chikungunya, que tienen relación con el zika.
Añadió que en los municipios más propensos a contraer estos virus, como en Palos Blancos, San Buenaventura, Teoponte y La Asunta, el Sedes está trabajando para no dejar secuelas del mosquito y así evitar su propagación.
LA PAZ/ABI
