Declaran a Cochabamba en emergencia por desastres naturales

La Asamblea Legislativa Departamental (ALD) aprobó la ley que declara a Cochabamba en estado de emergencia por los desastres que ocasionaron distintos fenómenos climáticos en su territorio este año, informó el viernes la presidenta de esta entidad, Leonilda Zurita.
“Se aprobó en sus estaciones en grande, en detalle y revisión la ley departamental de declaratoria de emergencia”, manifestó luego de una sesión extraordinaria instalada para tratar el tema.
Zurita explicó que la norma fue emitida con una autorización complementaria para la transferencia de un millón de bolivianos de caja y bancos de la Gobernación de Cochabamba a partidas programáticas relacionadas con la compra de productos agrícolas, químicos y farmacéuticos.
“La decisión fue tomada para que 200.000 bolivianos sean usados para la compra de productos agrícolas, pecuarios y forestales y 800.000 en la adquisición de productos y farmacéuticos que deberán ser proporcionados a los afectados”, sostuvo.
La declaración se hizo en consideración de un informe técnico remitido por el gobernador de Cochabamba, Iván Canelas, a la ALD, que determinó que 497 comunidades de 16 municipios de Cochabamba quedaron con diversos niveles de afectación por las lluvias torrenciales, granizadas, heladas y sequía.
El registro de daños estableció que 8.699 hectáreas de papa, avena, oca, trigo, haba, quinua, cañahua, cebada, papalisa, arveja y diversas hortalizas quedaron afectadas.
El reporte menciona además que 18.500 familias fueron perjudicadas y requieren asistencia humanitaria inmediata.
LA PAZ/ABI
