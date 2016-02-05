Fecha de publicación: Viernes 5 de febrero de 2016 -- 09:43

La bolsa de Tokio cerró con una caída del 1,32%

La bolsa de Tokio cerró con pérdida. (Infobae)

La bolsa de Tokio cerró la sesión de este viernes con una pérdida de 1,32%, afectada por la caída del dólar frente al yen, perjudicial para los valores de empresas exportadoras.

El índice Nikkei 225 de los principales valores cedió 225,40 puntos al término de los intercambios, quedando en 16.819,59 unidades.

En el conjunto de la semana ha perdido 3,99%.

El dólar cotizaba en torno a los 116,80 yenes, frente a 117,90 yenes al cierre del jueves.

Tomado de Infobae

