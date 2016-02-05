Fecha de publicación: Viernes 5 de febrero de 2016 -- 09:58

ONU insta a países afectados por Zika a dar acceso a anticonceptivos y al aborto

La ONU instó a poner disposición de las mujeres métodos anticonceptivos y a autorizar la interrupción de los embarazos.

La ONU instó a poner disposición de las mujeres métodos anticonceptivos y a autorizar la interrupción de los embarazos.

La ONU criticó hoy la recomendación de algunos países latinoamericanos afectados por la propagación del virus Zika de que las mujeres no queden embarazadas e instó a dichas naciones a poner a disposición de las mujeres métodos anticonceptivos y a autorizar la interrupción de los embarazos.

“Las leyes y políticas que restringen el acceso a estos servicios -anticoncepción y aborto- deben revisarse urgentemente en consonancia con las obligaciones de derechos humanos”, señaló el alto comisionado de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos, Zeid Ra’ad Al Husein.

Asimismo, pidió a los países afectados por la propagación de casos de Zika velar porque las mujeres tengan la información, el apoyo y los servicios necesarios para decidir si desean quedar embarazadas y el momento oportuno para ello.

“Esta situación es un claro desafío para los gobiernos en América Latina, pero la recomendación a las mujeres de retrasar el momento del embarazo ignora la realidad de muchas mujeres y niñas”, agregó.

El alto comisionado recordó que hay muchos casos en los que mujeres y niñas “sencillamente no pueden ejercer un control de cuándo y si quedan embarazadas”, por lo que pidió que se dejen sin efecto las normas y medidas que restringen su acceso a servicios de salud sexual y reproductiva.

Respecto a los países que penalizan el aborto, la portavoz del organismo de la ONU, Cecile Pouilly, dijo: “Es por eso que estamos pidiendo a los gobiernos que se retracten y cambien esas leyes (…) No solo no le ofrecen la primera información que esté disponible, sino también la posibilidad de poner fin a sus embarazos si así lo desean”.

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró esta semana una emergencia sanitaria por la posible asociación entre los casos de microcefalia y desórdenes neurológicos en bebés y el aumento de casos de personas contaminadas con el virus del Zika.

Tomado de Emol

38 comments on “ONU insta a países afectados por Zika a dar acceso a anticonceptivos y al aborto

  2. Wonderful work! This is the kind of information that should be
    shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for
    now not positioning this put up upper! Come
    on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)

    Responder

  3. Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to
    the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
    you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  4. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent.

    I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you
    say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible.
    I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is
    really a wonderful web site.

    Responder

  9. I do consider all of the ideas you have offered in your post.
    They’re really convincing and will definitely work.

    Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for newbies.

    May you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  10. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
    pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
    to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks

    Responder

  12. hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up
    something new from right here. I did however expertise several
    technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous
    to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google
    and could damage your high quality score if advertising and
    marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating
    content. Ensure that you update this again soon.

    Responder

  14. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with
    hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup.
    Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?

    Responder

  16. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.

    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something
    to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Many thanks

    Responder

  18. Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same subjects
    as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the
    way!

    Responder

  23. I have been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all
    webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the internet shall
    be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  28. Thanks for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a
    perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week,
    and I am on the search for such information.

    Responder

  31. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a
    blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

    Responder

  32. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring
    a blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same
    topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from
    each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me
    an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  33. Can I just say what a relief to find someone that actually understands what they
    are discussing on the internet. You actually realize how to
    bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people really need to read this and
    understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you’re
    not more popular given that you surely possess the gift.

    Responder

  37. I do believe all of the ideas you have offered on your
    post. They’re very convincing and can definitely work.
    Still, the posts are too short for newbies. May you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  38. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site.
    You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love
    to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Regards!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>