ONU insta a países afectados por Zika a dar acceso a anticonceptivos y al aborto

La ONU criticó hoy la recomendación de algunos países latinoamericanos afectados por la propagación del virus Zika de que las mujeres no queden embarazadas e instó a dichas naciones a poner a disposición de las mujeres métodos anticonceptivos y a autorizar la interrupción de los embarazos.
“Las leyes y políticas que restringen el acceso a estos servicios -anticoncepción y aborto- deben revisarse urgentemente en consonancia con las obligaciones de derechos humanos”, señaló el alto comisionado de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos, Zeid Ra’ad Al Husein.
Asimismo, pidió a los países afectados por la propagación de casos de Zika velar porque las mujeres tengan la información, el apoyo y los servicios necesarios para decidir si desean quedar embarazadas y el momento oportuno para ello.
“Esta situación es un claro desafío para los gobiernos en América Latina, pero la recomendación a las mujeres de retrasar el momento del embarazo ignora la realidad de muchas mujeres y niñas”, agregó.
El alto comisionado recordó que hay muchos casos en los que mujeres y niñas “sencillamente no pueden ejercer un control de cuándo y si quedan embarazadas”, por lo que pidió que se dejen sin efecto las normas y medidas que restringen su acceso a servicios de salud sexual y reproductiva.
Respecto a los países que penalizan el aborto, la portavoz del organismo de la ONU, Cecile Pouilly, dijo: “Es por eso que estamos pidiendo a los gobiernos que se retracten y cambien esas leyes (…) No solo no le ofrecen la primera información que esté disponible, sino también la posibilidad de poner fin a sus embarazos si así lo desean”.
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró esta semana una emergencia sanitaria por la posible asociación entre los casos de microcefalia y desórdenes neurológicos en bebés y el aumento de casos de personas contaminadas con el virus del Zika.
Tomado de Emol
