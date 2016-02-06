Fecha de publicación: Sábado 6 de febrero de 2016 -- 11:20

685 policías harán controles en carreteras

Al menos 685 policías harán controles en carreteras. (Internet)

Al menos 685 policías harán controles en carreteras. (Internet)

El viceministro de Seguridad Ciudadana, Carlos Aparicio, informó el viernes por la noche que 685 policías realizarán controles patrulleros y móviles a lo largo de las carreteras del país para vigilar que quienes viajan a las distintas fiestas del carnaval boliviano, lo hagan de forma segura.

“Seguramente la gente se está trasladando a Oruro, a Santa Cruz, la próxima semana será a Cochabamba y nosotros como Gobierno estamos desplegando una gran cantidad de policías en carreteras, son 685 policías, más las movilidades patrulleras, que van a estar haciendo controles en carretera y controles móviles”, dijo en entrevista en el programa Que No Me Pierda de la Red Uno.

El Viceministro explicó que se iniciaron los controles de velocidad de tranca a tranca, se realizan los verificativos de los dispositivos de seguridad que debe llevar todo transporte de pasajeros.

“En las terminales, trancas y carreteras estamos haciendo controles, pero también es importante mencionar la presencia de la Fiscalía para hacerse cargo en el caso de que exista algún delito vial, de trata y tráfico o algún delito migratorio”, informó.

Aparicio dijo que la presencia de los fiscales endurecerá las medidas en contra de aquellos infractores, como los conductores en estado de ebriedad, a quienes no solo se suspenderá la licencia de conducir, sino que serán remitidos a la Fiscalía por el delito de conducción peligrosa.

Enfatizó en que los controles serán estrictos a los buses que ofrecen bebidas alcohólicas para evitar que violen la normativa vigente.

LA PAZ/ABI

