685 policías harán controles en carreteras

El viceministro de Seguridad Ciudadana, Carlos Aparicio, informó el viernes por la noche que 685 policías realizarán controles patrulleros y móviles a lo largo de las carreteras del país para vigilar que quienes viajan a las distintas fiestas del carnaval boliviano, lo hagan de forma segura.
“Seguramente la gente se está trasladando a Oruro, a Santa Cruz, la próxima semana será a Cochabamba y nosotros como Gobierno estamos desplegando una gran cantidad de policías en carreteras, son 685 policías, más las movilidades patrulleras, que van a estar haciendo controles en carretera y controles móviles”, dijo en entrevista en el programa Que No Me Pierda de la Red Uno.
El Viceministro explicó que se iniciaron los controles de velocidad de tranca a tranca, se realizan los verificativos de los dispositivos de seguridad que debe llevar todo transporte de pasajeros.
“En las terminales, trancas y carreteras estamos haciendo controles, pero también es importante mencionar la presencia de la Fiscalía para hacerse cargo en el caso de que exista algún delito vial, de trata y tráfico o algún delito migratorio”, informó.
Aparicio dijo que la presencia de los fiscales endurecerá las medidas en contra de aquellos infractores, como los conductores en estado de ebriedad, a quienes no solo se suspenderá la licencia de conducir, sino que serán remitidos a la Fiscalía por el delito de conducción peligrosa.
Enfatizó en que los controles serán estrictos a los buses que ofrecen bebidas alcohólicas para evitar que violen la normativa vigente.
LA PAZ/ABI
