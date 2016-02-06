La fastuosa entrada de Oruro da inicio al carnaval en Bolivia

La “Obra Maestra del Patrimonio Oral e Intangible de la Humanidad” de Oruro dio inició al carnaval en Bolivia. La fastuosa entrada folclórica congrega este sábado a miles de visitantes y bailarines que iniciaron la peregrinación bailando en honor a la Virgen del Socavón.
La primera de las 51 fraternidades que participan fue la tradicional “Auténtica diablada”. Desde la madrugada, Oruro se convierte en un escenario festivo.
Como es habitual el recorrido inició en la calle Potosí y Aroma, recorre las principales arterias de la ciudad hasta llegar al Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón, cumpliendo así la peregrinación del sábado de Carnaval.
La Asociación de Conjuntos del Folklore de Oruro (ACFO) informó que a lo largo del trayecto los casi 200.000 visitantes nacionales y extranjeros podrán disfrutar del paso de 18 tipos de danzas como la Diablada, Morenada, Caporal, Tobas, Tinku, Llameros y otros.
La fiesta mueve millones de dólares y al menos 30.000 danzarines y alrededor de 7.000 músicos.
El Carnaval de Oruro fue declarado en 2001 por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco) como Obra Maestra del Patrimonio Oral e Intangible de la Humanidad.
Esta es una de las principales actividades del Carnaval en Bolivia, para esta noche se tiene previsto el gran festejo en Santa Cruz y para los próximos días en otras regiones del país hasta llegar al martes de carnaval donde la gente realiza la tradicional ch’alla en los domicilios.
ORURO/Fides
