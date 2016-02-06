Terremoto en Taiwán: seis muertos y unas 120 personas siguen atrapadas

Un terremoto de 6,4 Richter ha causado hasta el momento seis muertos, 58 heridos de cierta gravedad, 318 rescatados y unos 120 atrapados entre los escombros de edificios derrumbados en Tainan, al sur de Taiwán, según varias fuentes.
Las cifras de muertos y de heridos fueron dadas a conocer por el Servicio Nacional de Emergencias, mientras el Ministerio de Salud y Bienestar informó de que la situación de los rescatados y los servicios de bomberos y medios isleños siguen la situación de los atrapados.
La mayoría de las víctimas y atrapados proceden de cinco de los 14 edificios derrumbados o seriamente dañados en la ciudad sureña de Tainan, incluido uno de 17 plantas, en los que equipos de bomberos y 816 militares continúan al rescate de los atrapados.
Uno de los muertos es una niña de diez días, y al menos 220 personas se encuentran ingresadas en hospitales cercanos, mientras las tareas de rescate siguen a cuentagotas debido al riesgo de explosiones y a que uno de los edificios colapsó en forma de “z”, según dijeron los bomberos.
Muchos taiwaneses esperan noticias de sus familiares y en la zona se viven escenas de alegría, como la de una señora que saltaba de júbilo ante el rescate de su esposo, y también muchas de angustia, como el caso de una madre que lloraba sin consuelo al no saber nada de sus dos hijos.
“Si no los sacan, yo voy a por ellos”, dijo la madre a gritos, según emitió la televisión local CTI.
El panorama es devastador, con edificios derrumbados, otros con plantas que han colapsado y algunos inclinados y dañados en sus cimientos, en medio de fugas de gas e interrupción de la electricidad en la zona.
El Ministerio de Defensa de la isla ha movilizado a más 800 militares para las operaciones de rescate y salvamento, mientras que 168.000 hogares vieron interrumpido el suministro de electricidad y 40.000 el de agua en Tainan.
Varios automóviles y motocicletas quedaron aplastados al hundirse un edificio que perdió una planta de altura, mientras que otros muchos vehículos fueron dañados en otras partes de Tainan.
Un campo de golf de la ciudad registró también grandes grietas en el terreno, algunas de más de dos metros.
El tren de alta velocidad que une el sur y norte de la isla interrumpió sus servicios, en un día en el que muchos taiwaneses residentes en el poblado norte van al sur para celebrar con sus familiares el Año Nuevo Lunar, cuya entrada se celebra en la noche de este domingo.
El presidente taiwanés, Ma Ying-jeou, y el primer ministro, Chang San-cheng, se trasladaron a Tainan para seguir de cerca las operaciones de rescate y salvamento, y mostrar sus condolencias y solidaridad con los damnificados.
“Se han preparado 1.200 camas en escuelas y otros lugares para albergar temporalmente a los damnificados”, dijo a la prensa el presidente isleño, Ma Ying-jeou.
Los sismólogos taiwaneses advirtieron de que se están registrando numerosas réplicas de más de cinco grados en la escala de Richter y prevén otro seísmo de más de seis grados en la isla este año.
Tomado de Emol
