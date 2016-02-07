Alerta mundial por lanzamiento de misiles en Corea del Norte

El gobierno comunista lanzó por segunda vez un satélite al espacio con tecnología misil balística. Esto desató una nueva ola de condenas en el mundo, ya que se produjo la sospecha de que sea un posible ensayo encubierto.
Luego del lanzamiento, Washington, Seúl y Tokio, pidieron una reunión urgente del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU en Nueva York.
Las principales potencias del mundo condenaron “en los términos más enérgicos” el nuevo lanzamiento de Pyongyang.
Además adelantaron que están trabajando en una nueva resolución que incluirá más sanciones que espera aprobar “lo más rápido posible”, según una declaración firmada tras la reunión de urgencia a puertas cerradas.
Acompañado de funcionarios de primera línea de su gobierno, el máximo líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, supervisó desde la sala de mando la operación, según mostró el canal KCTV, que calificó el lanzamiento como “un éxito”.
El cohete de largo alcance despegó de la base de Sohae, en el noroeste del país, y voló durante nueve minutos y medio en dirección sur hasta liberar y poner en órbita el satélite Kwangmyongsong-4 (Estrella Brillante-4), un nombre que hace referencia al fallecido Kim Jong-il, padre del actual líder.
El Kwangmyongsong-4 está en órbita a una altitud de unos 500 kilómetros y porta “aparatos de medición y de telecomunicaciones necesarios para la observación de la Tierra”, según explicó la agencia aeroespacial norcoreana (NADA), que prometió más lanzamientos en el futuro.
Corea del Norte había anunciado esta semana que enviaría al espacio su segundo satélite -el primero lo puso en órbita en diciembre de 2012- este mes, haciendo uso del “legítimo derecho” de todos los Estados de “utilizar el espacio con fines pacíficos e independientes”.
China, el mayor aliado de Corea del Norte, “lamentó” que el gobierno de Kim Jong-un haya efectuado el lanzamiento y, en un breve comunicado difundido por la agencia oficial Xinhua, recordó que varias resoluciones del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU prohíben a Pyongyang realizar cualquier ensayo con tecnología de misiles.
En tanto, haciendo uso de un lenguaje bastante menos diplomático, el gobierno estadounidense advirtió en un comunicado que tomará “todas las medidas necesarias” para frenar lo que considera un avance militar de Corea del Norte.
Apenas unas horas antes del lanzamiento, el presidente Barack Obama había hablado por teléfono con sus pares de China, Xi Jiping, y Corea del Sur, Park Geun-hye, para reiterar su compromiso con una estrategia multilateral de presión contra Pyongyang por su programa nuclear militar.
La preocupación internacional fue compartida por la Unión Europea y sus potencias miembros y por Rusia, el otro país con poder de veto en el Consejo de Seguridad en Nueva York.
En un comunicado de su Cancillería, Moscú calificó al nuevo lanzamiento como una medida “miope” y”provocativa” que “ignora de nuevo el derecho internacional”, y advirtió que “lleva a una escalada en la península norcoreana y en el noreste de Asia”.
SEÚL, COREA DEL SUR/Agencias
