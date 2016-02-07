Fecha de publicación: Domingo 7 de febrero de 2016 -- 20:31

El Pepino baila en La Paz

Dos pepinos en la entrada de La Paz. (APG)

A pesar del mal tiempo en La Paz, más de 100 comparsas que participaron en la Farándula de Pepinos 2016, contagiaron alegría a los espectadores que se dieron cita a lo largo del recorrido para disfrutar del domingo de Carnaval.

“Es una tarde nublada pero hay mucha alegría, se siente el calor humano de la población y las ganas de divertirse, estamos con mucho entusiasmo celebrando esta Entrada de Pepinos”, dijo el secretario municipal de Culturas, Andrés Zaratti.

La Farándula comenzó una hora tarde debido a la llovizna del medio día. Inició en el carril de subida de la Avenida Montes, altura de la Cervecería, bajó por las avenidas Mariscal Santa Cruz, Camacho, luego tomó la avenida Simón Bolívar y terminó en la calle Wenceslao Argandoña.

La comparsa de Tembladerani fue una de las primeras en ingresar, los integrantes vestidos de cholas, pepinos y ch´utas de color lila con plateado lanzaban mixtura a los espectadores. Luego fue el turno de un grupo de pepinos amarillos con verde de la empresa Tecnolip.

Varias empresas también participaron de esta entrada, como Laboratorios Inti, que asistieron vestidos de negro, con sombreros de copa y corbatines con un gran Mentisan de cartón en el cuerpo. Les siguió el grupo Los famosos Patolandia rumbo al mar, disfrazados de patos rosados; y luego la comparsa de pepinos de Viva.

Como todos los años, los estudiantes estuvieron presentes. Los primeros fueron los alumnos de la Carrera de Administración de Empresas de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés. Los jóvenes que pasaron corriendo por el palco con mucha energía fueron los del colegio Bolívar, la mayoría de ellos con pelucas de colores.

3095f443-c2e6-4794-8051-a80ae7831c2a

LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP

