Lunes negro para las bolsas europeas

Las bolsas europeas sufrieron este lunes un derrumbe, lastradas por los bancos y por la depresión de los precios del petróleo, que acentúa las incertidumbres sobre la economía mundial.
El índice Footsie-100 de Londres perdió 2,71%, el Dax 30 de Fráncfort 3,30%, el CAC 40 de París 3,20%, el FTSE-Mib de Milán 4,69% y el Ibex-35 de Madrid 4,44%.
La plaza de Atenas sufrió la caída más estrepitosa, de 7,87%, con grandes pérdidas en el sector bancario: Alpha Bank cayó 17,65%, el Banco del Pireo 27,21%, el Banco Nacional 29,06% y Eurobank 29,20%.
Los demás bancos europeos también tuvieron serios traspiés, al igual que la semana pasada.
En Italia, BMPS dejó 11,95% y Banco Popolare 9,09%.
En Francia, BNP cayó 5,47% y Société Générale 6,12%. El Alemania, Deutsche Bank perdió 9,5% y Commerzbank 9,49%. Y en Reino Unido, Barclays retrocedió 5,34% y RBS 4,63%.
La tendencia era similar a la de Wall Street, donde hacia el mediodía el índice Dow Jones caía 2,17% y el Nasdaq 2,77%.
Las sesiones en Europa habían comenzado con alzas, pero la tendencia cambió después de que el petróleo volviera a cotizar a la baja después de una breve pausa en su interminable caída.
Los valores se encontraron inmediatamente entre los más golpeados, aunque la debacle se extendió luego a numerosos sectores.
“Los mercados europeos abrieron al alza, pero fueron arrastrados a la baja por las acciones bancarias, algunas de las cuales tocaron sus mínimos en muchos años”, señaló Michael Hewson, jefe de análisis de mercados de la correduría CMC Markets, del Reino Unido.
“Los (recientes) resultados decepcionantes en el sector, desde grandes establecimientos en Estados Unidos al Credit Suisse y Deutsche Bank en Europa, junto al espectro de tasas de interés negativas, llevaron a los inversores a revaluar sus posibilidades de ganancias”, agregó.
Entre los más afectados se encontraban HSBC (-2,77%), Commerzbank (-6,25%) y BNP-Paribas (4,38%).
Los inversores mantienen además sus dudas sobre el estado de la economía mundial y se interrogan sobre la política de tasas de la Reserva Federal (Fed), después de la publicación el viernes de un informe sobre el empleo en Estados Unidos.
Esos datos podrían “relanzar las conjeturas sobre un nuevo aumento de las tasas en la próxima reunión de la Fed, el 15 y 16 de marzo, en momentos en que muchos inversores apuestan por un mantenimiento del ‘statu quo’ a causa de los resultados mitigados que las empresas vienen publicando”, afirman los analistas de Barclays Bourse en París.
La primera economía mundial creó en enero menos empleos de lo previsto, aunque el índice de desocupación retrocedió a 4,9%, su mínimo nivel en ocho años.
Otra de las grandes preocupaciones de los inversores sigue siendo la desaceleración de la economía china, pese a que los mercados del gigante asiático permanecen cerrados esta semana a causa de las celebraciones del Año Nuevo lunar.
Wall Street extiende su movimiento a la baja. Wall Street bajó el lunes como las bolsas europeas afectada por el temor de que el enlentecimiento económico mundial golpee las acciones tecnológicas y bancarias: el Dow Jones perdió 1,10% y el Nasdaq 1,82%.
El índice industrial Dow Jones dejó 177,92 puntos a 16.027,05 y el Nasdaq cedió 79,39 puntos a 4.283,75, según los datos definitivos de la sesión .
