Choque de trenes en Alemania causa ocho muertos

Ocho personas murieron y unas 150 resultaron heridas, diez de ellas de gravedad, tras la colisión frontal de dos trenes de cercanías en el sur de Alemania, informó la policía. El accidente ocurrió este martes (9.2.2016) a unos 50 kilómetros al sureste de Múnich, cerca de la localidad de Bad Aibling, en el Estado federado de Baviera. Al lugar se dirigieron numerosos equipos de rescate.
Según el jefe de la policía de la región sur de Alta Baviera, Stefan Sonntag, los trenes de la línea Meridian transitaban entre Bad Aibling y Kolbermoor sobre un tramo de un solo carril. Según la empresa de ferrocarriles alemana Deutsche Bahn (DB), responsable de esa ruta, los trenes pertenecen a la firma francesa Transdev. Las causas del choque, que aconteció hacia las 6:40 de la mañana (hora local), todavía no han sido determinadas.
“Este es el accidente más grande que ha tenido esta región en muchos años”, comentó Sonntag, acotando que aparte de contar con ambulancias y helicópteros alemanes, se tenía también el apoyo de helicópteros y expertos en rescate austríacos. Por su parte, Bernd Rosenbuch, jefe de Bayerische Oberlandbahn, la compañía que opera los trenes involucrados en el siniestro, describió lo ocurrido como un shock.
“Estamos haciendo todo lo posible por ayudar a los pasajeros, a los empleados y a sus allegados”, aseguró Rosenbuch. El accidente tuvo lugar cerca del río Mangfall, en un área de muchas colinas y con alta densidad de matorrales. El vocero de la policía federal en Baviera, Matthias Knott, dijo que esas características de la topografía –“poco acciesible”– han dificultado las labores de socorro.
