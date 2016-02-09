Fecha de publicación: Martes 9 de febrero de 2016 -- 08:05

Choque de trenes en Alemania causa ocho muertos

Imagen del Choque de trenes. (DW)

Imagen del Choque de trenes. (DW)

Ocho personas murieron y unas 150 resultaron heridas, diez de ellas de gravedad, tras la colisión frontal de dos trenes de cercanías en el sur de Alemania, informó la policía. El accidente ocurrió este martes (9.2.2016) a unos 50 kilómetros al sureste de Múnich, cerca de la localidad de Bad Aibling, en el Estado federado de Baviera. Al lugar se dirigieron numerosos equipos de rescate.

Según el jefe de la policía de la región sur de Alta Baviera, Stefan Sonntag, los trenes de la línea Meridian transitaban entre Bad Aibling y Kolbermoor sobre un tramo de un solo carril. Según la empresa de ferrocarriles alemana Deutsche Bahn (DB), responsable de esa ruta, los trenes pertenecen a la firma francesa Transdev. Las causas del choque, que aconteció hacia las 6:40 de la mañana (hora local), todavía no han sido determinadas.

“Este es el accidente más grande que ha tenido esta región en muchos años”, comentó Sonntag, acotando que aparte de contar con ambulancias y helicópteros alemanes, se tenía también el apoyo de helicópteros y expertos en rescate austríacos. Por su parte, Bernd Rosenbuch, jefe de Bayerische Oberlandbahn, la compañía que opera los trenes involucrados en el siniestro, describió lo ocurrido como un shock.

“Estamos haciendo todo lo posible por ayudar a los pasajeros, a los empleados y a sus allegados”, aseguró Rosenbuch. El accidente tuvo lugar cerca del río Mangfall, en un área de muchas colinas y con alta densidad de matorrales. El vocero de la policía federal en Baviera, Matthias Knott, dijo que esas características de la topografía –“poco acciesible”– han dificultado las labores de socorro.

13 comments on “Choque de trenes en Alemania causa ocho muertos

  4. I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your information. This great
    article has really peaked my interest. I will take a note
    of your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week.
    I opted in for your Feed too.

    Responder

  6. You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to be
    really one thing that I think I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and very extensive for me.

    I am having a look forward in your next post, I’ll attempt
    to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  7. This is very interesting, You are an excessively professional blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to searching for extra of
    your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social
    networks

    Responder

  13. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I get several emails with the same comment.

    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?

    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>