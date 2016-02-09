Impiden distribución del “Libro del Mar” en Chile

El director del centro cultural Casa Bolívar de Chile, Roberto Muñoz, denunció el martes que autoridades municipales de la ciudad chilena de La Serena, al norte de Santiago, intentaron impedir la distribución del ‘Libro del Mar’ en la feria del libro que se instaló en esa región, en una muestra clara de “represión política” que busca evitar que se conozca la posición boliviana en el diferendo marítimo.
“Casa Bolívar La Serena está intentando distribuir el ‘Libro del Mar’, en un espacio que es una feria del libro y lamentablemente por razones administrativas y de incluso represión política a nuestra visión con respecto al tema marítimo, las instancias legales de la municipalidad de La Serena impidieron que sea repartido este libro”, denunció en un contacto con Red Patria Nueva.
Muñóz contó que autoridades municipales de La Serena amenazaron con traer carabineros para impedir la distribución del ‘Libro del Mar’, por lo que se envió una carta al Ministro del Interior chileno denunciando esas irregularidades, ya que se hicieron las gestiones para repartir el texto.
“Esto irregular y de poca aceptación democrática”, subrayó.
Muñoz aseguró que Casa Bolívar también busca socializar la posición chilena respecto a la demanda marítima, pero dijo que sus argumentos se resumen en un “pobre folleto” de no más de 10 páginas, frente al ‘Libro del Mar’ que es un texto “bastante profundo en datos” con que Bolivia difunde su derecho soberano a una costa marítima.
“Nosotros queremos facilitar esta información al pueblo chileno, que la conozca y podamos entender bien lo que sucede y tener una opinión más a cabalidad (del tema)”, remarcó.
Aseveró que la demanda marítima boliviana “va ganando más adeptos” en Chile, “no sólo en los dirigentes sociales, sino en el pueblo”.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de Abi
