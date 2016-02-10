Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 10 de febrero de 2016 -- 16:18

China reportó su primer caso de zika en un hombre que viajó a Venezuela

El Zika es el virus que ha causado alarma internacional.

El Zika es el virus que ha causado alarma internacional.

La comunidad internacional sigue en alerta por la propagación del zika. Este miércoles, China confirmó su primer caso del virus en un hombre que viajó recientemente a Venezuela, según reportó la agencia oficial de noticias local Xinhua.

El virus, que ha causado alarma internacional después de expandirse por la mayor parte del continente americano, fue detectado en un hombre de 34 años de edad del condado de Ganxian en la provincia oriental de Jiangxi, indicó Xinhua, citando a la Comisión Nacional de Planificación Familiar y de Salud.

El hombre infectado viajó a Venezuela y comenzó a exhibir síntomas como fiebre, dolor de cabeza y mareos el 28 de enero, dijo Xinhua. El volvió a su hogar el 5 de febrero e hizo escalas en Hong Kong y Shenzhen.

El hombre ha estado en cuarentena en un hospital de su ciudad natal desde el 6 de febrero. La agencia de noticias agregó que el paciente está recuperando la temperatura normal de su cuerpo.

Las autoridades de salud chinas minimizaron el riesgo de que una propagación del virus, transmitido por la picadura de mosquitos, debido al frío invierno que afecta al país, indicó Xinhua.

El virus de zika se ha extendido rápidamente en América del Sur, América Central y el Caribe, siendo Brasil el país más afectado.

En América Latina, a medida que la expansión del zancudo se hace mayor, los países comenzaron a incorporar nuevas alternativas, además de la fumigación, la limpieza y la concientización de la población, para poder combatir al transmisor del zika, el dengue y la chikungunya.

Tomado de Infobae

7 comments on “China reportó su primer caso de zika en un hombre que viajó a Venezuela

  1. Thank you for the good writeup. It in truth used to be
    a amusement account it. Look complicated to more brought
    agreeable from you! By the way, how could we keep up
    a correspondence?

    Responder

  2. Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and
    tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through
    your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover
    the same subjects? Thanks!

    Responder

  3. Somebody necessarily help to make significantly articles I’d state.
    That is the very first time I frequented your website page and up to now?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular
    publish incredible. Great job!

    Responder

  4. I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the
    layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify
    it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare
    to see a great blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  5. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how
    can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a
    acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>