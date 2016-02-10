China reportó su primer caso de zika en un hombre que viajó a Venezuela

La comunidad internacional sigue en alerta por la propagación del zika. Este miércoles, China confirmó su primer caso del virus en un hombre que viajó recientemente a Venezuela, según reportó la agencia oficial de noticias local Xinhua.
El virus, que ha causado alarma internacional después de expandirse por la mayor parte del continente americano, fue detectado en un hombre de 34 años de edad del condado de Ganxian en la provincia oriental de Jiangxi, indicó Xinhua, citando a la Comisión Nacional de Planificación Familiar y de Salud.
El hombre infectado viajó a Venezuela y comenzó a exhibir síntomas como fiebre, dolor de cabeza y mareos el 28 de enero, dijo Xinhua. El volvió a su hogar el 5 de febrero e hizo escalas en Hong Kong y Shenzhen.
El hombre ha estado en cuarentena en un hospital de su ciudad natal desde el 6 de febrero. La agencia de noticias agregó que el paciente está recuperando la temperatura normal de su cuerpo.
Las autoridades de salud chinas minimizaron el riesgo de que una propagación del virus, transmitido por la picadura de mosquitos, debido al frío invierno que afecta al país, indicó Xinhua.
El virus de zika se ha extendido rápidamente en América del Sur, América Central y el Caribe, siendo Brasil el país más afectado.
En América Latina, a medida que la expansión del zancudo se hace mayor, los países comenzaron a incorporar nuevas alternativas, además de la fumigación, la limpieza y la concientización de la población, para poder combatir al transmisor del zika, el dengue y la chikungunya.
Tomado de Infobae
