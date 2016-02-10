Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 10 de febrero de 2016 -- 08:24

Comienza la Cuaresma

La cruz de ceniza símbolo de la Cuaresma. (ACI)

La cruz de ceniza símbolo de la Cuaresma. (ACI)

La Iglesia Católica inicia hoy, con el Miércoles de Ceniza, el tiempo litúrgico de la Cuaresma en el que, durante 40 días y a través de la vivencia del ayuno, la oración y la limosna, los fieles se preparan para la Semana Santa en la que se actualizan los misterios de la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección del Señor Jesús.

En este tiempo los fieles están llamados a trabajar de manera especial en la conversión personal, exhortación que durante la imposición de las cenizas expresa el celebrante con las palabras: “Convertíos y creed en el Evangelio”.

Asimismo, con la expresión “Acuérdate que eres polvo y al polvo volverás” se recuerda la caducidad y fragilidad de la vida humana en la que la muerte es un destino inevitable.

En la Roma antigua, los fieles comenzaban con una penitencia pública el primer día de Cuaresma en el que eran salpicados de cenizas, se vestían con un sayal y estaban obligados a mantenerse alejados hasta que se reconciliaran con la Iglesia el Jueves Santo.

Cuando estas prácticas cayeron en desuso entre los siglos VIII y X se comenzó a colocar las cenizas en las cabezas de todos los miembros de la congregación.

Actualmente los fieles son marcados con una cruz en la frente con las cenizas obtenidas al quemar las palmas usadas en el Domingo de Ramos anterior.

En su mensaje para la Cuaresma de este año, presentado el pasado 26 de enero y titulado «’Misericordia quiero y no sacrificio’ (Mt 9,13). Las obras de misericordia en el camino jubilar», el Papa Francisco alentó a vivir este tiempo de una forma diferente.

“En la Bula de convocación del Jubileo invité a que «la Cuaresma de este Año Jubilar sea vivida con mayor intensidad, como momento fuerte para celebrar y experimentar la misericordia de Dios» (Misericordiae vultus, 17).”.

Por lo tanto el Santo Padre reconoce que “para todos es un tiempo favorable para salir por fin de nuestra alienación existencial gracias a la escucha de la Palabra y a las obras de misericordia”.

EL VATICANO/ACI

32 comments on “Comienza la Cuaresma

  1. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly helpful & it
    helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to present one thing again and aid others such
    as you aided me.

    Responder

  2. Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
    Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him.

    Pretty sure he will have a great read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  5. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write once
    more very soon!

    Responder

  9. Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
    if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance
    from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  10. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus
    i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
    enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  12. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get
    that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this.
    In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Chrome.
    Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  16. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
    Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks

    Responder

  17. After going over a few of the articles on your website, I truly appreciate
    your way of writing a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website
    list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site too and let me
    know your opinion.

    Responder

  20. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog
    that’s equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the
    head. The problem is something that not enough folks are speaking
    intelligently about. I am very happy that I
    found this during my search for something concerning this.

    Responder

  22. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also
    am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation;
    we have created some nice procedures and we
    are looking to exchange techniques with others, be sure to
    shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  26. Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so
    I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to take
    a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..

    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  27. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work
    due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Responder

  28. I do believe all of the ideas you’ve introduced for your post.

    They are very convincing and can definitely work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for starters.
    May you please prolong them a little from next time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  29. Hello outstanding website! Does running a blog such as this
    require a large amount of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of computer programming but I was hoping to
    start my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any ideas or techniques
    for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject nevertheless I just wanted to ask.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  30. First off I would like to say wonderful blog!
    I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do
    not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
    I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems
    like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or
    tips? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  32. I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that
    I really enjoyed the usual info an individual supply for your guests?
    Is gonna be back frequently in order to check out new posts

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>