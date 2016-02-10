Comienza la Cuaresma

La Iglesia Católica inicia hoy, con el Miércoles de Ceniza, el tiempo litúrgico de la Cuaresma en el que, durante 40 días y a través de la vivencia del ayuno, la oración y la limosna, los fieles se preparan para la Semana Santa en la que se actualizan los misterios de la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección del Señor Jesús.
En este tiempo los fieles están llamados a trabajar de manera especial en la conversión personal, exhortación que durante la imposición de las cenizas expresa el celebrante con las palabras: “Convertíos y creed en el Evangelio”.
Asimismo, con la expresión “Acuérdate que eres polvo y al polvo volverás” se recuerda la caducidad y fragilidad de la vida humana en la que la muerte es un destino inevitable.
En la Roma antigua, los fieles comenzaban con una penitencia pública el primer día de Cuaresma en el que eran salpicados de cenizas, se vestían con un sayal y estaban obligados a mantenerse alejados hasta que se reconciliaran con la Iglesia el Jueves Santo.
Cuando estas prácticas cayeron en desuso entre los siglos VIII y X se comenzó a colocar las cenizas en las cabezas de todos los miembros de la congregación.
Actualmente los fieles son marcados con una cruz en la frente con las cenizas obtenidas al quemar las palmas usadas en el Domingo de Ramos anterior.
En su mensaje para la Cuaresma de este año, presentado el pasado 26 de enero y titulado «’Misericordia quiero y no sacrificio’ (Mt 9,13). Las obras de misericordia en el camino jubilar», el Papa Francisco alentó a vivir este tiempo de una forma diferente.
“En la Bula de convocación del Jubileo invité a que «la Cuaresma de este Año Jubilar sea vivida con mayor intensidad, como momento fuerte para celebrar y experimentar la misericordia de Dios» (Misericordiae vultus, 17).”.
Por lo tanto el Santo Padre reconoce que “para todos es un tiempo favorable para salir por fin de nuestra alienación existencial gracias a la escucha de la Palabra y a las obras de misericordia”.
EL VATICANO/ACI
