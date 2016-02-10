Morales pide a la Contraloría investigar contratos con CAMC

El presidente Evo Morales pidió este miércoles, mediante carta, a la Contraloría General del Estado iniciar una investigación sobre los contratos suscritos entre los distintos ministerios y la empresa china CAMC para establecer la existencia o no de irregularidades.
“Le pido a usted (Contralor) proceder inmediatamente a investigar los procedimientos administrativos que se aplicaron en el proceso de contrataciones en los distintos ministerios o MAEs (Máxima Autoridad Ejecutiva) y la mencionada empresa (CAMC) con el objetivo de determinar la existencia o no de irregularidades”, dice parte de la carta que fue leída por el mandatario, en conferencia de prensa desde Oruro.
El pedido surge después de los cuestionamientos que desató la denuncia del periodista Carlos Valverde sobre el presunto tráfico de influencias en la adjudicación de grandes proyectos en favor de la empresa china de la que la expareja de jefe de Estado es gerente comercial.
“Estamos pidiendo, con nota, que la Contraloría debe hacer una profunda investigación sobre esta empresa”, sostuvo.
Morales indicó que él no conoce “el llamado tráfico de influencias”, ni tampoco “el tema de corrupción”.
Lamentó la guerra sucia que cuando se acercan eventos democráticos como el referendo surgen acusaciones y mentiras. “Por eso como una institución del Estado Plurinacional, la Contraloría, debe investigar de manera inmediata y que diga la verdad sobre estos contratos”, manifestó.
LA PAZ/Fides
After going over a few of the blog posts on your
blog, I seriously appreciate your way of writing a blog. I
added it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my web site too and let me know your opinion.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hello all, here every one is sharing these kinds of know-how, so it’s good to
read this blog, and I used to pay a visit this web site daily.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a
sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter
and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that
you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you might be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will
often come back later on. I want to encourage you
to continue your great writing, have a nice day!
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to obtain most recent updates,
therefore where can i do it please help.
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these things, so
I am going to tell her.
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the excellent work!
Hello, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am as well glad to share my knowledge here with friends.
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting this web page daily, if so then you will absolutely obtain good know-how.
What’s up mates, its fantastic paragraph about tutoringand fully explained, keep it up all the time.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material
stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same
nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has helped
me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other users like its helped
me. Good job.
Appreciation to my father who shared with me on the topic
of this weblog, this weblog is really remarkable.
I will right away clutch your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter
service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise in order that I
may subscribe. Thanks.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve
acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and
the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care
of to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you.
This is actually a wonderful web site.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine
Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to
rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was
totally right. This publish actually made my day.
You cann’t consider just how so much time I had spent for
this info! Thanks!
If some one wishes to be updated with latest technologies afterward
he must be visit this web site and be up to date all the
time.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site in web explorer, may check this?
IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge portion of people will miss your
magnificent writing due to this problem.
Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Hi there every one, here every one is sharing these kinds of know-how, thus it’s
pleasant to read this web site, and I used to pay a visit this web site daily.
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to let know her.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more
of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet people, its really really pleasant
post on building up new webpage.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your
intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something
enlightening to read?
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be
a lot more useful than ever before.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time
locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward
to seeing it develop over time.
certainly like your web-site but you have to take a look at the spelling on several
of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling
issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the truth however I’ll
definitely come back again.
bookmarked!!, I love your web site!
I’ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail
subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any?
Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Very rapidly this web page will be famous amid all blogging
users, due to it’s good content
It’s hard to find experienced people in this particular
topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
My brother recommended I would possibly like
this blog. He used to be totally right. This post truly made my day.
You can not consider simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
Somebody necessarily assist to make significantly articles I might state.
That is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the research you made to create this actual
submit incredible. Excellent activity!
Hello to every one, the contents existing at
this web site are in fact amazing for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard in favor of
his web page, since here every data is quality based information.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away
your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could
be giving us something enlightening to read?
Thanks very nice blog!
Ridiculous quest there. What occurred after?
Take care!
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse
your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!
Hello mates, fastidious paragraph and nice arguments commented here, I am in fact enjoying by these.
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re not really much more neatly-favored than you might be
now. You are so intelligent. You understand
thus considerably in relation to this topic, produced me in my view imagine it
from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved
unless it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great.
All the time handle it up!
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Hey very interesting blog!
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a
really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it
and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with
after that you can write or else it is complex to write.
Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth
information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog
every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the site is also very good.
you are really a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing.
It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are
masterpiece. you’ve done a excellent task on this topic!
Hey there! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I
had to ask. Does building a well-established website such as yours require a large amount of work?
I’m brand new to blogging however I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or
tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
I always emailed this webpage post page to
all my associates, as if like to read it afterward
my links will too.
Currently it looks like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are
using on your blog?
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the easiest factor to understand of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked even as folks think about issues that they just don’t recognize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also
outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Howdy! I just wish to offer you a big thumbs up for your great info you’ve got right
here on this post. I am returning to your website for more
soon.
Currently it looks like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring
on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same
information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would
enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this blog; this web site contains amazing
and actually fine stuff designed for readers.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly think this amazing site needs a great deal more attention.
I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the information!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who was doing a little
homework on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast because I
found it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this topic here on your internet site.
wonderful points altogether, you just gained
a new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your publish that you just made some days in the past?
Any sure?
Excellent site you have here.. It’s difficult
to find excellent writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
After looking over a handful of the blog posts on your web site, I
seriously like your way of writing a blog.
I saved it to my bookmark website list and will be checking
back soon. Take a look at my web site too and let me know
how you feel.
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard
time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something
unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the fantastic work!