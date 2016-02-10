Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 10 de febrero de 2016 -- 12:38

Morales pide a la Contraloría investigar contratos con CAMC

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales pidió este miércoles, mediante carta, a la Contraloría General del Estado iniciar una investigación sobre los contratos suscritos entre los distintos ministerios y la empresa china CAMC para establecer la existencia o no de irregularidades.

“Le pido a usted (Contralor) proceder inmediatamente a investigar los procedimientos administrativos que se aplicaron en el proceso de contrataciones en los distintos ministerios o MAEs (Máxima Autoridad Ejecutiva) y la mencionada empresa (CAMC) con el objetivo de determinar la existencia o no de irregularidades”, dice parte de la carta que fue leída por el mandatario, en conferencia de prensa desde Oruro.

El pedido surge después de los cuestionamientos que desató la denuncia del periodista Carlos Valverde sobre el presunto tráfico de influencias en la adjudicación de grandes proyectos en favor de la empresa china de la que la expareja de jefe de Estado es gerente comercial.

“Estamos pidiendo, con nota, que la Contraloría debe hacer una profunda investigación sobre esta empresa”, sostuvo.

Morales indicó que él no conoce “el llamado tráfico de influencias”, ni tampoco “el tema de corrupción”.

Lamentó la guerra sucia que cuando se acercan eventos democráticos como el referendo surgen acusaciones y mentiras. “Por eso como una institución del Estado Plurinacional, la Contraloría, debe investigar de manera inmediata y que diga la verdad sobre estos contratos”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Fides

