Oruro lidera en indicadores educativos y producción camélida

Oruro presenta la mayor asistencia escolar de la población de 6 a 19 años con 89,8%, además muestra su potencial en la cría de camélidos, según datos del Censo de 2012 que fueron publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE).
En cuanto a la asistencia escolar se registró un incremento de seis puntos porcentuales en comparación con el Censo de 2001.
28 de cada 100 orureños alcanzaron un nivel de instrucción superior; cuatro profesionales más del que se reportan a nivel nacional.
Entre los censos agropecuarios de 1950 y 2013 se ve un incremento en el número de las Unidades de Producción Agropecuaria (UPA) de 1.239 a 62.692. Además del aumento de la superficie cultivada de 22.826 hectáreas a 111.130 hectáreas en Oruro.
Del total de la superficie cultivada en verano (111.130 hectáreas) el 47,1% se destina a la siembra de quinua; 17,9%, a la de alfalfa y 15,9%, a la de papa, de acuerdo con los resultados del último censo agropecuario.
Otro dato relevante es que Oruro tiene también potencial en la cría de camélidos ya que concentra el 46,3% de producción de llamas a nivel nacional.
El departamento de Oruro celebra este miércoles sus 235 años de la gesta libertaria.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I
am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s blog
link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in favor of
you.
I blog often and I seriously appreciate your content. This great
article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep
checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wants to be available that in detail, so that thing
is maintained over here.
Very soon this web page will be famous among all
blogging users, due to it’s fastidious content
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem
still exists.
Wow, incredible weblog structure! How long have you been blogging
for? you made running a blog look easy. The entire look of your website is great, let alone the content!
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!)
Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
That is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
I am genuinely thankful to the owner of this site who has
shared this impressive article at here.
This paragraph provides clear idea designed for the new users of blogging,
that really how to do running a blog.
I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the
usual information an individual supply in your visitors?
Is gonna be back steadily in order to check out new posts
I all the time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as
I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Excellent site you have here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!