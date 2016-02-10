Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 10 de febrero de 2016 -- 17:58

Oruro lidera en indicadores educativos y producción camélida

Ciudad de Oruro.

Ciudad de Oruro.

Oruro presenta la mayor asistencia escolar de la población de 6 a 19 años con 89,8%, además muestra su potencial en la cría de camélidos, según datos del Censo de 2012 que fueron publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE).

En cuanto a la asistencia escolar se registró un incremento de seis puntos porcentuales en comparación con el Censo de 2001.

28 de cada 100 orureños alcanzaron un nivel de instrucción superior; cuatro profesionales más del que se reportan a nivel nacional.

Entre los censos agropecuarios de 1950 y 2013 se ve un incremento en el número de las Unidades de Producción Agropecuaria (UPA) de 1.239 a 62.692. Además del aumento de la superficie cultivada de 22.826 hectáreas a 111.130 hectáreas en Oruro.

Del total de la superficie cultivada en verano (111.130 hectáreas) el 47,1% se destina a la siembra de quinua; 17,9%, a la de alfalfa y 15,9%, a la de papa, de acuerdo con los resultados del último censo agropecuario.

Otro dato relevante es que Oruro tiene también potencial en la cría de camélidos ya que concentra el 46,3% de producción de llamas a nivel nacional.

El departamento de Oruro celebra este miércoles sus 235 años de la gesta libertaria.

LA PAZ/Fides

