Suspenden salidas a los Yungas por bloqueos

Los bloqueos en los Yungas comenzaron a ser efectivos a partir del mediodía de este miércoles en los sectores de Yapechuco y puente Santa Barbará en Nor Yungas, según reporte de la Policía Caminera.
En la terminal de buses de Minasa se suspendieron los permisos de salida desde las 14.45, después de recibir el reporte de la existencia de los dos primeros bloqueos en las carreteras a los Yungas, informó a Radio Fides el responsable de Tránsito de este paradero, capitán José Gómez Ricaldi.
El Policía indicó que hasta las 15.00 las salidas de buses y de vehículos pequeños fueron normales, pero se determinó suspender una vez conocido el reporte de la Policía Caminera de Unduavi.
Puntualizó que se está permitiendo la salida de vehículos pequeños a Sud Yungas, pero no de buses, por seguridad, pero no descartó que esta medida sea revisada de acuerdo al los reportes policiales.
Los cocaleros de los Yungas determinaron un bloqueo de caminos a partir del miércoles 10 de febrero exigiendo que el Gobierna cumpla compromisos asumidos hace cinco años.
Las autoridades intentaron frenar la medida de protesta deteniendo a los dirigentes cocaleros en la mañana del miércoles, pero la medida no tuvo el efecto esperado, pues los cortes de vías igual comenzaron.
LA PAZ/Fides
