Contralor pide a tres ministerios los contratos con CAMC

El contralor general del Estado, Gabriel Herbas, informó este jueves en conferencia de prensa que solicitó al menos a tres ministerios los contratos que realizaron con la empresa china CAMC Engineering Co.
El pedido surgió un día después de que el presidente Evo Morales solicitó a la Contraloría auditar dichos documentos para establecer si hubo o no tráfico de influencias, pues en la empresa china trabaja la expareja del jefe de Estado.
“El día de hoy estoy cursando las notas para que de manera inmediata estos ministerios remitan los contratos a la Contraloría”, dijo Herbas.
Según la autoridad, la Contraloría hará una revisión a los siete contratos firmados y que la petición de los mismos se realizará a los ministerios de Obras Públicas, de Hidrocarburos y Energía y al de Minería.
La entidad realizará el correspondiente trabajo con un equipo de auditores y otro de juristas, se analizará los alcances de los contratos, su cumplimiento y las diferentes modalidades que se han establecido.
Según la autoridad no existe un plazo definido para la conclusión de la revisión de los documentos firmados con la empresa CAMC pues todo dependerá del volumen de cada contrato.
“Normalmente los contratos de carácter internacional son bastante voluminosos, entonces cuando se hace un análisis legal sobre el mismo hay que hacer un trabajo minucioso porque además normalmente los trabajos que hace la Contraloría derivan en la generación de responsabilidades”, indicó.
En su criterio, la revisión minuciosa que debe realizar la Contraloría conlleva a que su trabajo “sea extremadamente detallado y minucioso”, por tanto –dijo- “no tengo idea de cuánto podrá llevarnos”.
Además, aclaró que la investigación de la Contraloría sólo cubrirá un 50 por ciento de la auditoría pues el otro 50 por ciento debe ser completado por el Órgano Judicial, a donde se remitirán todos los resultados.
LA PAZ/Fides
