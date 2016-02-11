Detectan 19 posibles casos de zika en Chuquisaca

En Chuquisaca se detectaron 19 casos sospechosos con virus del zika, de los que seis ya fueron descartados, informó el director del Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes), Martín Maturano.
“De los 16 casos sospechosos de zika, seis fueron descartados y de estos ninguno de los sospechosos estaba en estado de gravidez”, detalló Maturano.
Anunció que en la próxima semana se realizara una campaña de fumigación de áreas consideradas como de mayor riesgo en las provincias del Chaco chuquisaqueño.
Dijo que esta intervención química también estará acompañada por una campaña de educación para que las personas de las zonas de riesgo comiencen a deshacerse de materia en el que mosquito se reproduce, como llantas o aguas retenidas.
La campaña de la Gobernación de Chuquisaca comenzará el lunes 15 de febrero en el municipio de Monteagudo.
SUCRE/ Loyola- Fides
