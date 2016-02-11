La industria petrolera I

Viernes 12 Febrero 2016.
La industria petrolera está dominada por las “Siete Hermanas”, cinco de ellas estadounidenses, una anglo – holandesa (Shell) y otra francesa (Total).
Todas ellas están en crisis profunda. No faltarán aplausos desde sectores radicales de la izquierda por esa noticia ya plenamente confirmada, pero no estoy seguro de que ese panorama sea bueno para el futuro del petróleo en el mundo. ¿Por qué? Por una razón sencilla: la industria petrolera exige fuertes inversiones financieras, tecnológicas y de capital humano.
Las grandes industrias estatales entraron en crisis antes de las “Siete Hermanas” por corrupción, malos manejos y exigencias demagógicas de sus gobiernos. Petróleos del Brasil (PETROBRAS), Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPF) de la Argentina, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A (PDVSA), y Petróleos de México (PEMEX) son claros ejemplos de que esa industria es de mucho riesgo, con desafíos enormes, exigencias crecientes y futuro incierto como sucede en el tiempo presente.
El precio actual del petróleo es un complicado resultado de variables contradictorias: especulación financiera , fractura de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP), competencia descarnada, pugnas políticas, inflación acelerada en algunos países implicados, intereses contrapuestos y falta de liderazgo.
Queda por ver la decisión de Arabia Saudí para que su empresa ARAMCO ingrese a cotizar en Bolsa tras su parcial privatización.
El petróleo es fundamental. Nunca antes se había registrado en ese campo un conflicto tan complejo y de solución tan difícil. Mañana un segundo y último capítulo.
Gracias, epi
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to
find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I could
subscribe. Thanks.
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep in touch?
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net
as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this
site.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire
community will be thankful to you.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any
html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Great site. Lots of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thank you for your effort!
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
A number of my blog audience have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but
looks great in Chrome. Do you have any suggestions
to help fix this issue?
I read this article completely concerning the comparison of
latest and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would
never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try
to get the hang of it!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish
to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog
and wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will certainly digg
it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Fantastic post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Cheers!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know
what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
and say I truly enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any
other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thanks a ton!
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The
site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent :
D. Good job, cheers
Terrific work! That is the kind of info that are meant to
be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning
this post higher! Come on over and discuss with my
site . Thanks =)
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post
seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope
you get the problem solved soon. Many thanks
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff previous to
and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve obtained
right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way during which you say it.
You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to
keep it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more
from you. That is actually a terrific web site.
It’s very easy to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as
I found this paragraph at this website.