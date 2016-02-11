Fecha de publicación: Jueves 11 de febrero de 2016 -- 21:54

La industria petrolera I

Una torre de petróleo. (Andes)

Una torre de petróleo. (Andes)

Viernes 12 Febrero 2016.

La industria petrolera está dominada por las “Siete Hermanas”, cinco de ellas estadounidenses, una anglo – holandesa  (Shell) y otra francesa (Total).

Todas ellas están en crisis profunda. No faltarán aplausos desde sectores radicales de la izquierda por esa noticia ya plenamente confirmada, pero no estoy seguro de que ese panorama sea bueno para el futuro del petróleo en el mundo. ¿Por qué? Por una razón sencilla: la industria petrolera exige fuertes inversiones financieras, tecnológicas y de capital humano.

Las grandes industrias estatales entraron en crisis antes de las “Siete Hermanas” por corrupción, malos manejos y exigencias demagógicas de sus gobiernos. Petróleos del Brasil (PETROBRAS), Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPF) de la Argentina, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A (PDVSA), y Petróleos de México (PEMEX) son claros ejemplos de que esa industria es de mucho riesgo, con desafíos enormes, exigencias crecientes y futuro incierto como sucede en el tiempo presente.

El precio actual del petróleo es un complicado resultado de variables contradictorias: especulación financiera , fractura de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP), competencia descarnada, pugnas políticas, inflación acelerada en algunos países implicados, intereses contrapuestos  y falta de liderazgo.

Queda por ver la decisión de Arabia Saudí para que su empresa ARAMCO ingrese a cotizar en Bolsa tras su parcial privatización.

El petróleo es fundamental. Nunca antes se había registrado en ese campo un conflicto tan complejo y de solución tan difícil. Mañana un segundo y último capítulo.

Gracias, epi

21 comments on “La industria petrolera I

  2. Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to far introduced agreeable from you!
    However, how could we keep in touch?

    Responder

  4. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
    in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire
    community will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  5. Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any
    html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  7. I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
    A number of my blog audience have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but
    looks great in Chrome. Do you have any suggestions
    to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  9. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would
    never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
    I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try
    to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  10. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
    be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish
    to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
    Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read more things about it!

    Responder

  15. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
    though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know
    what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  16. Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
    and say I truly enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any
    other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
    Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  17. I think this is among the most significant information for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The
    site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent :
    D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  18. Terrific work! That is the kind of info that are meant to
    be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning
    this post higher! Come on over and discuss with my
    site . Thanks =)

    Responder

  19. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post
    seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
    to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope
    you get the problem solved soon. Many thanks

    Responder

  20. Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff previous to
    and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve obtained
    right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way during which you say it.

    You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to
    keep it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more
    from you. That is actually a terrific web site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>