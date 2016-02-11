México: el país de América más peligroso para ser sacerdote

En medio de la atención que está generando la visita del Papa Francisco a México surge un dato que genera tensión entre la Iglesia Católica y el Gobierno. Esto porque en la última década 40 religiosos han sido asesinado, posicionado al país como el más peligroso para ser sacerdote en América Latina.
De hecho, las comunidades donde más se evidencia esta violencia son Guerrero, Veracruz, Distrito Federal, Chihuahua y Michoacán, estas últimas tres serán visitadas por Bergoglio durante su estancia del 12 al 17 de febrero.
El diario El País publica hoy que entre la lista de agresiones contra los miembros de la Iglesia Católica figuran sacerdotes, seminaristas, diáconos, sacristanes y otros religiosos. El documento fue elaborado por el Centro Católico Multimedial, una entidad especializada en medios y dependientes del Episcoapado Mexicano y reúne datos desde 1990.
Según el informe, desde ese año y hasta el 2015, este tipo de homicidios aumentaron en un 275%.
Esto convierte a México en un país “de especial observación” a nivel mundial, y es comparado con India, Pakistán, Turquía y Egipto, donde se han evidenciado graves problemas de tolerancia y constantes violaciones a los derechos humanos.
Calderón y Peñanieto
Durante el mandato del ex Presidente Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) fueron asesinados 17 sacerdotes, tres religiosos, cuatro laicos y sacristanes además de un periodista católico. Convirtiéndose así, como el período más desastroso para la protección de los miembros de la Iglesia.
Sin embargo, la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto, quien lleva tres años en el poder, se perfila como la más sangrienta, ya que han matado a 11 sacerdotes y otros dos están desaparecidos. Además un seminarista y un sacristán también fallecieron a manos del crimen.
Tomado de Emol
I am now not sure the place you are getting your information, however good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or working out more.
Thanks for excellent information I was in search of
this information for my mission.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
I am actually grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared
this impressive post at here.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you can be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
I like it when folks come together and share opinions. Great
blog, stick with it!
Hi, this weekend is nice for me, since this time i am reading this impressive educational
piece of writing here at my residence.
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess
I will just book mark this site.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has
pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
I was recommended this website by means of my cousin. I’m no longer certain whether this
put up is written via him as no one else recognise such specified approximately my
difficulty. You are amazing! Thank you!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable
information to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our entire neighborhood can be grateful
to you.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to write a little comment to support you.
These are genuinely impressive ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
I am really thankful to the owner of this website who has
shared this wonderful piece of writing at at this place.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace,
when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant piece of
writing.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you have
introduced for your post. They’re very convincing and can definitely
work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for beginners. Could you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Great web site. A lot of useful information here.
I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks in your effort!
I blog often and I genuinely thank you for your information. This article has
really peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
Keep on writing, great job!
each time i used to read smaller posts that as well clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this
article which I am reading at this place.
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this content
together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking the time and actual effort
to create a very good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything
done.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my
blog stand out. Please let me know where you
got your theme. Kudos
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity
for your put up is simply nice and that i can think
you are a professional on this subject. Well with your permission let me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep up to date with imminent post.
Thanks one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always helpful to read articles from other authors and use something from their websites.
I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
I’m attempting to create my very own website and want to learn where you got this from or
what the theme is named. Many thanks!
I do trust all the concepts you have introduced to your post.
They’re very convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very short
for beginners. May you please prolong them a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to
this good post.
Hi friends, its fantastic paragraph about educationand entirely defined, keep it up all the time.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually understand what you’re talking
about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my web site =).
We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement among
us
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running
off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured
I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great
though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.
I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great
writing, have a nice afternoon!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for ig
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this
web site is really fastidious.
You are so cool! I do not suppose I’ve truly read
through something like this before. So wonderful to find someone
with some unique thoughts on this subject. Seriously..
thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing
that’s needed on the internet, someone with some originality!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post!
It’s the little changes which will make the most important changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
I used to be able to find good advice from your
blog articles.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that
you should write more on this topic, it may not be a taboo matter but usually
folks don’t discuss these issues. To the next! All the best!!
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before end I am reading this enormous paragraph to increase my knowledge.
I’m really inspired with your writing abilities as neatly as with the structure in your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self?
Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this one nowadays..
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader.
What could you suggest in regards to your submit that you made some days in the past?
Any certain?