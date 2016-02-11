Fecha de publicación: Jueves 11 de febrero de 2016 -- 11:54

México: el país de América más peligroso para ser sacerdote

El Papa inicia mañana su visita a México.

En medio de la atención que está generando la visita del Papa Francisco a México surge un dato que genera tensión entre la Iglesia Católica y el Gobierno. Esto porque en la última década 40 religiosos han sido asesinado, posicionado al país como el más peligroso para ser sacerdote en América Latina.

De hecho, las comunidades donde más se evidencia esta violencia son Guerrero, Veracruz, Distrito Federal, Chihuahua y Michoacán, estas últimas tres serán visitadas por Bergoglio durante su estancia del 12 al 17 de febrero.

El diario El País publica hoy que entre la lista de agresiones contra los miembros de la Iglesia Católica figuran sacerdotes, seminaristas, diáconos, sacristanes y otros religiosos. El documento fue elaborado por el Centro Católico Multimedial, una entidad especializada en medios y dependientes del Episcoapado Mexicano y reúne datos desde 1990.

Según el informe, desde ese año y hasta el 2015, este tipo de homicidios aumentaron en un 275%.

Esto convierte a México en un país “de especial observación” a nivel mundial, y es comparado con India, Pakistán, Turquía y Egipto, donde se han evidenciado graves problemas de tolerancia y constantes violaciones a los derechos humanos.

Calderón y Peñanieto

Durante el mandato del ex Presidente Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) fueron asesinados 17 sacerdotes, tres religiosos, cuatro laicos y sacristanes además de un periodista católico. Convirtiéndose así, como el período más desastroso para la protección de los miembros de la Iglesia.

Sin embargo, la administración de Enrique Peña Nieto, quien lleva tres años en el poder, se perfila como la más sangrienta, ya que han matado a 11 sacerdotes y otros dos están desaparecidos. Además un seminarista y un sacristán también fallecieron a manos del crimen.

Tomado de Emol

