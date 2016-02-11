Fecha de publicación: Jueves 11 de febrero de 2016 -- 13:00

Paco: “Mesa no es del equipo jurídico”

Carlos Mesa. (APG)

Carlos Mesa. (APG)

La ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, explicó este jueves que Carlos Mesa no está presente en la reunión que mantiene el equipo jurídico, que representa a Bolivia en juicio contra Chile en La Haya en Santa Cruz, por no ser parte de este componente.

“No se lo dejo fuera, los que se reúnen en Santa Cruz son el equipo jurídico y el señor Mesa no del grupo jurídico”, después aclaró que hay tres componentes que coordinan la demanda boliviana contra Chile “hay un equipo jurídico, otro político y uno histórico”.

Puntualizó que Mesa es la cabeza del equipo histórico, pero también del político por ser expresidente de la República.

El equipo jurídico internacional se reúne desde el miércoles 10 en la ciudad de Santa Cruz con la presencia de los abogados internacionales y varios ministros de Estado, para la tarde del jueves se espera la presencia del presidente Evo Morales y del canciller David Choquehuanca.

Al concluir su encuentro con los medios Paco dijo que el Presidente se reunirá con el grupo de encabeza Mesa en los próximos días, al igual que con los expresidentes y cancilleres.

Por su parte el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, que participa en la reunión del equipo jurídico dijo que Mesa no está excluido, pero la determinación de no invitarlo a este encuentro fue de la Cancillería.

Como Paco, Romero afirmó que Mesa se reunirá con el Primer Mandatario en las próximas semanas y que en el tema marítimo no “hay política y si una convicción de todos los bolivianos”.

 

