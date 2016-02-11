Postergan la firma con la empresa Sinosteel

El ministro de Minería y Metalurgia, César Navarro, informó el jueves que se suspendió la firma del contrato con la empresa Sinosteel Equipment, prevista para el viernes, para ejecutar el proyecto del Mutún, porque la firma china no presentó un certificado que avale la calidad y legalidad de la compañía en China.
En conferencia de prensa, Navarro explicó que la empresa Sinosteel se retrasó en la presentación del certificado del Departamento de Cooperación Internacional de la Administración General Estatal de Industria y Comercio de China, argumentando que su país vive actualmente el año nuevo chino y todas las actividades públicas están paralizadas.
“Lamentablemente este documento no ha llegado con las especificaciones que requiere el Estado boliviano, hemos hecho los trámites de manera inmediata ante el señor embajador de China, acreditado en nuestro país, él nos ha expresado su pesar por no atender esta solicitud, porque en China se vive el año nuevo chino y todas las actividades públicas están paralizadas”, informó.
Según el Ministro de Minería, la firma del contrato estaba prevista para el viernes, para lo que ya se repartieron invitaciones y llegaron al país altos ejecutivos de la empresa Sinosteel.
No obstante, dijo que la presentación de ese certificado, que se solicitó a través de la Cancillería a la Administración General Estatal de Industria y Comercio de China, es “imprescindible” para firmar el contrato porque se quiere eliminar cualquier susceptibilidad en la contratación de esa compañía china.
Calculó que la firma del contrato será a fin de mes, pero aclaró que dependerá de la recepción de ese certificado.
El Ministro de Minería explicó que Sinosteel Equipment debe entregar la planta siderúrgica en un máximo de 30 meses, a partir de la firma del contrato, no sólo funcionando sino produciendo.
También dijo que la planta debe producir acero con “un alto grado comercial” y viabilizar transferencias de tecnología, es decir, especializar en China a profesionales bolivianos en el área de siderurgia, incluso administrativa.
