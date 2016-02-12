Fecha de publicación: Viernes 12 de febrero de 2016 -- 17:48

Choferes aceptan condiciones para aplicar tarifa única

Los choferes se comprometen a mejorar el servicio del transporte público. (Archivo)

Los choferes se comprometen a mejorar el servicio del transporte público. (Archivo)

La Federación de Choferes 1º de Mayo decidió aceptar las condiciones que puso la Alcaldía de La Paz para poder aplicar la tarifa única desde el próximo 22 de febrero. Se compromete a eliminar el cobro por tramos y mejorar sus minibuses, de lo contrario se les suspenderá la hoja de ruta.

“Nos hemos propuesto trabajar en forma conjunta con la Alcaldía y vamos luchar para que ya no haya más trameaje en la ciudad de La Paz”, dijo a radio Fides el secretario de relaciones de la Federación de Choferes 1º de Mayo de La Paz, Andrés Patón.

La dirigencia del sector respondió positivamente a la Alcaldía y decidió acatar sus condiciones. La nueva escala de tarifas anula las tres categorías vigentes desde 2013 que es de 1,50 bolivianos para tramos cortos; 2,40 bolivianos para largos; y 2,80 para extralargos.

Desde el 22 de febrero la tarifa única será de 2 bolivianos tanto en el sector norte y sur de la ciudad, y 2,60 bolivianos cuando se atraviese de un sector a otro. Cuando el alcalde Luis Revilla anunció estas tarifas dijo que “este incremento debe estar acompañado de la mejora del servicio”.

“Eso también hemos aceptado vamos a mejorar”, el servicio dijo el dirigente.

De hecho, sostuvo que “la mayoría de las movilidades son nuevas pero aquellos que están en mal estado estamos pidiendo a todos los sindicatos, a todos los secretarios generales, que instruyan a los compañeros de base que en 90 días tiene que poner en condiciones (sus vehículos), de lo contrario no van a tener derecho a tener hoja de ruta para poder trabajar diariamente”.

Patón espera que desde el 22 de este mes se aplique las nuevas tarifas, un “incremento y una nivelación” que están pidiendo “después de 15 años”.

Ahora le piden al Alcalde que lance las nuevas tarifas para el resto de vehículos de sistema de transporte público como ser micros y colectivos.

LA PAZ/Fides

