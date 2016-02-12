Diario británico The Independent dejará de publicarse en papel

El diario británico The Independent, y su edición dominical Independent on Sunday, dejarán de publicarse en papel y tendrán sólo una edición digital, anunciaron este viernes sus propietarios.
La última edición impresa del diario aparecerá el 26 de marzo, unos 30 años después de su nacimiento, en 1986, anunció en un comunicado la empresa propietaria, ESI Media, de la familia ruso-británica Lebedev.
“La industria de los diarios está cambiando, y ese cambio está siendo conducido por los lectores. Ellos nos muestran que el futuro es digital”, dijo en el comunicado Evgeny Lebedev. “Esta decisión preserva la marca ‘Independent'”, agregó.
The Independent es el primer gran diario nacional británico que da este paso, ya tomado por el diario español Público o el francés La Tribune, que sale en papel una vez a la semana.
La edición electrónica de The Independent tiene 70 millones de usuarios únicos mensuales, afirmó ESI Media.
The Independent tiene una popular versión resumida que se llama “i”, y se vende por 40 peniques -un tercio aproximadamente de los diarios normales-, y que ESI venderá a la empresa Johnston Press, se anunció en el mismo comunicado.
ESI conservará el Evening Standard, un diario vespertino gratuito que se reparte sobre todo a la entrada del metro y que la familia Lebedev compró en 2009. Según el comunicado, este diario tuvo en 2015 unos beneficios de 5 millones de libras.
Tomado de Emol
