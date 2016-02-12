El Papa inicia su viaje a México con escala en Cuba

El Papa Francisco ha emprendido ya su nuevo viaje apostólico internacional que tiene como destino México donde estará desde hoy hasta el próximo 18 de febrero.
El Santo Padre despegó en un avión de la compañía italiana Alitalia desde el Aeropuerto Internacional de Fiumicino, en Roma, para hacer escala en La Habana (Cuba), donde tendrá lugar el primer encuentro de la historia entre el Papa Francisco y el Patriarca ruso Kirill. El vuelo hasta Cuba tiene una duración de poco más de doce horas y durante el mismo sobrevolará Italia, Francia, España, Portugal, y las Bahamas.
La llegada al Aeropuerto Internacional José Martín de La Habana está prevista para las 2 p.m. hora local. A su llegada Francisco será acogido por el Nuncio Apostólico del país, Mons. Giorgio Lingua, el Cardenal de La Habana, Mons. Jaime Ortega y por el Presidente del país, Raúl Castro.
El encuentro con el Patriarca Kirill tendrá una duración aproximada de dos horas. Tras él, subirá de nuevo al avión para emprender rumbo a Ciudad de México, donde llegará después de tres horas de vuelo, a las 7,30 p.m. hora local.
En el Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez se celebrará entonces la ceremonia de acogida.
Poco antes de subir al avión, el Papa Francisco, a través de su cuenta personal en Twitter @Pontifex_es, ha revelado el ánimo con el que emprende el viaje: “En México miraré a los ojos de María y le suplicaré que no deje de mirarnos con misericordia. A Nuestra Madre confío desde ahora mi viaje”.
Siguiendo su costumbre antes de los viajes internacionales, el Papa Francisco acudió ayer a la Basílica de Santa María la Mayor para rezar ante la imagen de la Salus Populi Romani y encomendar a la Virgen su primera visita a México.
Según Radio Vaticano, el Santo Padre ingresó a la Basílica y rezó en privado frente a la Madre de Dios por este su 12 viaje internacional. Además, le dejó un ramo de flores que tenía una cinta con los colores rojo, blanco y verde, que semejante a las banderas de México e Italia.
ROMA/ACI
