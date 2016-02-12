Fecha de publicación: Viernes 12 de febrero de 2016 -- 19:23

El Papa y el Patriarca ruso firmaron declaración conjunta

Francisco y Kirill en La Habana. (24 horas)

Francisco y Kirill en La Habana. (24 horas)

 

Por primera vez en la historia, se ha celebrado un encuentro entre un patriarca y un papa. El histórico evento ha tenido lugar en Cuba, donde el patriarca ortodoxo ruso Kiril y el papa Francisco se han reunido en el Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana. El encuentro del milenio ha terminado con la firma de una declaración conjunta.

El Patriarca ruso:

“Hemos pasado dos horas en una conversación abierta de hermanos con pleno entendimiento de la responsabilidad por nuestras iglesias, por nuestro pueblo creyente, por el futuro del cristianismo y por el futuro de la civilización humana”, ha destacado el patriarca Kiril tras la firma de la declaración.

“Hoy en día, las dos iglesias pueden trabajar conjuntamente de manera activa protegiendo a los cristianos por todo el mundo y trabajar juntas con toda la responsabilidad para que no haya guerras, para que en todas partes se respete la vida humana”, ha agregado el patriarca.

El Papa:

“Hablamos de nuestras iglesias y coincidimos en que la unidad se hace caminando”, ha destacado por su parte el papa Francisco. “Agradezco la humildad de su Santidad, humildad fraterna, y sus buenos deseos de unidad”, ha agregado.

“Hemos salido con una serie de iniciativas que creo que son viables y se podrán realizar”, ha subrayado el papa. “No quiero irme sin dar un sentido agradecimiento a Cuba, al gran pueblo cubano y a su presidente aquí presente. Agradezco su disponibilidad activa. Si sigue así, Cuba será la capital de la unidad”, ha afirmado el pontífice.

¿Qué se ha acordado en la reunión?

El papa Francisco y el patriarca Kiril han llamado a la comunidad internacional a unirse para poner fin al terrorismo y proteger a los cristianos en Oriente Medio.

Los líderes de las dos iglesias han llamado a no ser indiferentes ante los refugiados y también han denunciado que el crecimiento de la desigualdad aumenta el sentimiento de injusticia del sistema de las relaciones internacionales.

“Hoy es un día de gracia. Es un regalo de Dios este encuentro con el Patriarca Kiril. Recen por nosotros”, escribió el papa Francisco en su cuenta de Twitter minutos antes de la reunión.

“Esta reunión de los primados de la Iglesia católica y la Iglesia ortodoxa rusa se prepara desde hace mucho tiempo y marcará una etapa importante en las relaciones entre ambas iglesias. La Santa Sede y el Patriarcado de Moscú expresaron el deseo de que se convierta en un símbolo de esperanza para todos los hombres de buena voluntad”, se anunció anteriormente en un comunicado conjunto de prensa de ambas instituciones.

LA HABANA/Agencias

