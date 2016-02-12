El Papa y el Patriarca ruso firmaron declaración conjunta

Por primera vez en la historia, se ha celebrado un encuentro entre un patriarca y un papa. El histórico evento ha tenido lugar en Cuba, donde el patriarca ortodoxo ruso Kiril y el papa Francisco se han reunido en el Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana. El encuentro del milenio ha terminado con la firma de una declaración conjunta.
El Patriarca ruso:
“Hemos pasado dos horas en una conversación abierta de hermanos con pleno entendimiento de la responsabilidad por nuestras iglesias, por nuestro pueblo creyente, por el futuro del cristianismo y por el futuro de la civilización humana”, ha destacado el patriarca Kiril tras la firma de la declaración.
“Hoy en día, las dos iglesias pueden trabajar conjuntamente de manera activa protegiendo a los cristianos por todo el mundo y trabajar juntas con toda la responsabilidad para que no haya guerras, para que en todas partes se respete la vida humana”, ha agregado el patriarca.
El Papa:
“Hablamos de nuestras iglesias y coincidimos en que la unidad se hace caminando”, ha destacado por su parte el papa Francisco. “Agradezco la humildad de su Santidad, humildad fraterna, y sus buenos deseos de unidad”, ha agregado.
“Hemos salido con una serie de iniciativas que creo que son viables y se podrán realizar”, ha subrayado el papa. “No quiero irme sin dar un sentido agradecimiento a Cuba, al gran pueblo cubano y a su presidente aquí presente. Agradezco su disponibilidad activa. Si sigue así, Cuba será la capital de la unidad”, ha afirmado el pontífice.
¿Qué se ha acordado en la reunión?
El papa Francisco y el patriarca Kiril han llamado a la comunidad internacional a unirse para poner fin al terrorismo y proteger a los cristianos en Oriente Medio.
Los líderes de las dos iglesias han llamado a no ser indiferentes ante los refugiados y también han denunciado que el crecimiento de la desigualdad aumenta el sentimiento de injusticia del sistema de las relaciones internacionales.
“Hoy es un día de gracia. Es un regalo de Dios este encuentro con el Patriarca Kiril. Recen por nosotros”, escribió el papa Francisco en su cuenta de Twitter minutos antes de la reunión.
“Esta reunión de los primados de la Iglesia católica y la Iglesia ortodoxa rusa se prepara desde hace mucho tiempo y marcará una etapa importante en las relaciones entre ambas iglesias. La Santa Sede y el Patriarcado de Moscú expresaron el deseo de que se convierta en un símbolo de esperanza para todos los hombres de buena voluntad”, se anunció anteriormente en un comunicado conjunto de prensa de ambas instituciones.
LA HABANA/Agencias
I adore studying by way of an report that can make guys and females believe. Also, thanks for enabling for me to comment!
Hi, just needed to mention, I enjoyed this weblog submit. It was useful. Keep on posting! Also check out my internet website; à¸„à¸£à¸µà¸¡à¸«à¸™à¹‰à¸²à¸‚à¸²à¸§
Hi, just desired to mention, I loved this blog post. It was useful. Keep on posting! Also go to my world wide web blog; à¸„à¸£à¸µà¸¡à¸«à¸™à¹‰à¸²à¸‚à¸²à¸§
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look
it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Fantastic blog and brilliant design.
It’s hard to come by well-informed people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is also really good.
Hi, I do believe your blog may be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it
looks fine however, if opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping
issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic site!
This page truly has all the information I needed about this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I go to see daily a few sites and blogs to read content, but this blog gives feature based writing.
This website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted concerning this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
It is actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand afterward its up to other users that they will assist,
so here it occurs.
Thank you for every other informative blog. Where else may just I get that type of info written in such a perfect manner?
I have a challenge that I’m simply now operating
on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness on your submit is just great
and i could assume you’re an expert in this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to clutch your feed to stay
updated with imminent post. Thank you a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I think that is one of the such a lot significant information for me.
And i’m satisfied reading your article. But wanna
commentary on some general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is truly
nice : D. Excellent activity, cheers
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just pay a
quick visit this web page all the time because it offers quality
contents, thanks
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i
was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do
you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is
very much appreciated.
Great site. A lot of helpful information here.
I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing
in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your sweat!
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues
with your site. It appears like some of
the written text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone
else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Appreciate it
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really know what you’re
speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult
with my web site =). We could have a link exchange
contract among us
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo
News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
It’s an remarkable paragraph for all the web visitors;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Awesome article.
Keep on working, great job!
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at web,
except I know I am getting experience every day by reading thes good posts.
Good info. Lucky me I found your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | El Papa y el Patriarca ruso
firmaron declaración conjunta < Loved it!
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any tips?
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the challenges.
It was truly informative. Your site is useful.
Thank you for sharing!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before ending
I am reading this fantastic paragraph to increase my know-how.
You really make it seem really easy along with
your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually
something which I feel I might never understand. It kind
of feels too complex and extremely large for me. I
am having a look ahead in your subsequent post, I’ll try to
get the dangle of it!
Excellent blog post. I certainly love this site. Keep it
up!
Somebody necessarily help to make critically posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point?
I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular put up extraordinary.
Excellent process!
I was recommended this website by means of my cousin. I am now
not sure whether or not this publish is written by way of him as nobody else recognise such specified approximately my problem.
You are incredible! Thanks!
Hello outstanding blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of work?
I’ve very little expertise in computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I simply needed to ask. Thank you!
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant opinion, piece of writing is good, thats
why i have read it fully
Hello! I’ve been reading your site for a while now
and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter
Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful info specially the last
part I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Your means of explaining the whole thing in this post is actually nice, every one be
able to effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
I just could not go away your web site before suggesting that I
extremely enjoyed the standard information a person supply
on your visitors? Is going to be back ceaselessly in order to inspect new posts
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful information particularly the last part I care for such information a
lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to understand a lot about
this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you could do with a few % to
force the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.