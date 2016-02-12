Inician proceso judicial contra el padre de Carlos Valverde

El Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) comenzó su arremetida contra el periodista Carlos Valverde Bravo iniciando una demanda contra su padre Carlos Valverde Barbery, quien lleva fallecido más de diez años.
El encargado de presentar la demanda contra Valverde Barbery fue el concejal del MAS por Santa Cruz, Tito Sanjinez, acusándolo de cometer el delito de atentado contra la integridad y el honor de un menor de edad.
Valverde Bravo, denunció la relación de Gabriela Zapata con el presidente Evo Morales y la el supuesto tráfico de influencias que hubo para favorecer a la empresa en la que trabaja la expareja del Jefe de Estado.
Desde el momento de la denuncia autoridades y funcionarios ligados al MAS anunciaron demandas contra el periodista cruceño.
Valverde Bravo, indicó que “vayan nomás a notificar a mi padre al cementerio a ver que les responde” después dijo que Tito Sanjinez, se preocupe por su conducta antes de perseguir a periodistas.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
