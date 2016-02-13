Fecha de publicación: Sábado 13 de febrero de 2016 -- 11:10

Inicia campaña de esterilización gratuita de mascotas

La campaña será trimestral. (Foto referencial)

La campaña será trimestral. (Foto referencial)

La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, anunció la noche del viernes que se inicia una campaña trimestral de esterilización gratuita y voluntaria de mascotas a nivel nacional, para controlar la sobrepoblación canina y felina en Bolivia.

“Hemos decidido realizar una campaña de esterilización quirúrgica a nuestras mascotas, hembra o macho, de manera gratuita y voluntaria. La campaña se realizará trimestralmente y lo que buscamos es controlar la sobrepoblación canina y felina en Bolivia, y con esto prevenir y controlar los casos de rabia”, informó en el programa Que No Me Pierda de la Red Uno.

Campero dijo que al controlar la población canina y felina también se controlará las mordeduras de animales que aumentaron de 33 mil a 36 mil el año pasado a la población más vulnerable, niños y personas adultas mayores.

La Ministra de Salud informó que la campaña se desarrollará entre el sábado 13 y domingo 14 de febrero en los departamentos de Oruro, Potosí, Santa Cruz, El Alto y La Paz; en Cochabamba solo se realizará el domingo.

Indicó que las mascotas, para acudir a la campaña, deben cumplir una serie de requisitos, como estar en ayunas, sin tomar agua ni comida por lo menos diez horas antes de la operación, para que lleven cobijas y que sus mascotas se encuentren en buen estado de salud, con sus vacunas al día.

“Hemos habilitado 13 puntos a nivel nacional, se ha seleccionado diferentes clínicas veterinarias y otros puntos que cumplen las condiciones para realizar este tipo de operaciones”, dijo.

Campero aseguró que el Gobierno está cubriendo los insumos y medicamentos necesarios para la operación, contando con el apoyo del Colegio de Veterinarios, de las Universidades de Medicina Veterinaria y de los centros municipales de zoonosis, aclarando que serán profesionales los responsables de realizar la operación y no estudiantes.

La atención de las mascotas se realizará con una previa inscripción por vía telefónica, llamando a los teléfonos 22147966, 800101104 y 79664426.

“La tenencia responsable es uno de los principales componentes de educación que queremos abordar en esta campaña de esterilización”, aseveró Campero.

LA PAZ/ABI

30 comments on “Inicia campaña de esterilización gratuita de mascotas

  2. When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify
    me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Responder

  6. Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity
    on your submit is simply excellent and that i could think
    you’re a professional on this subject. Well along with your permission let me
    to grasp your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.
    Thank you a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Responder

  7. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS.
    I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS problems?

    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder

  10. Hey! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
    My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by
    the way!

    Responder

  13. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.

    Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  16. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
    relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about,
    why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to
    your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  18. Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
    iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog
    and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the superb work!

    Responder

  19. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to
    be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d
    post to let you know. The layout look great though!

    Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  21. It is the best time to make some plans for the longer term and
    it’s time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I may
    I wish to suggest you some fascinating issues or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles relating to this article.
    I want to learn even more issues approximately it!

    Responder

  23. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about
    this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the
    message home a little bit, but instead of that,
    this is excellent blog. A great read. I’ll certainly
    be back.

    Responder

  26. Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided
    to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.

    I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  27. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>