Inicia campaña de esterilización gratuita de mascotas

La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, anunció la noche del viernes que se inicia una campaña trimestral de esterilización gratuita y voluntaria de mascotas a nivel nacional, para controlar la sobrepoblación canina y felina en Bolivia.
“Hemos decidido realizar una campaña de esterilización quirúrgica a nuestras mascotas, hembra o macho, de manera gratuita y voluntaria. La campaña se realizará trimestralmente y lo que buscamos es controlar la sobrepoblación canina y felina en Bolivia, y con esto prevenir y controlar los casos de rabia”, informó en el programa Que No Me Pierda de la Red Uno.
Campero dijo que al controlar la población canina y felina también se controlará las mordeduras de animales que aumentaron de 33 mil a 36 mil el año pasado a la población más vulnerable, niños y personas adultas mayores.
La Ministra de Salud informó que la campaña se desarrollará entre el sábado 13 y domingo 14 de febrero en los departamentos de Oruro, Potosí, Santa Cruz, El Alto y La Paz; en Cochabamba solo se realizará el domingo.
Indicó que las mascotas, para acudir a la campaña, deben cumplir una serie de requisitos, como estar en ayunas, sin tomar agua ni comida por lo menos diez horas antes de la operación, para que lleven cobijas y que sus mascotas se encuentren en buen estado de salud, con sus vacunas al día.
“Hemos habilitado 13 puntos a nivel nacional, se ha seleccionado diferentes clínicas veterinarias y otros puntos que cumplen las condiciones para realizar este tipo de operaciones”, dijo.
Campero aseguró que el Gobierno está cubriendo los insumos y medicamentos necesarios para la operación, contando con el apoyo del Colegio de Veterinarios, de las Universidades de Medicina Veterinaria y de los centros municipales de zoonosis, aclarando que serán profesionales los responsables de realizar la operación y no estudiantes.
La atención de las mascotas se realizará con una previa inscripción por vía telefónica, llamando a los teléfonos 22147966, 800101104 y 79664426.
“La tenencia responsable es uno de los principales componentes de educación que queremos abordar en esta campaña de esterilización”, aseveró Campero.
LA PAZ/ABI
