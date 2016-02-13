Fecha de publicación: Sábado 13 de febrero de 2016 -- 11:53

La Alcaldía cerrará el domingo 16 vías de la Max Paredes

El domingo será el entierro del Pepino. (Internet)

El domingo será el entierro del Pepino. (Internet)

La Alcaldía en coordinación con el Organismo Operativo de Tránsito cerrará mañana domingo al menos 16 vías de la zona El Cementerio, El Tejar, 14 de Septiembre y Villa Victoria, del Macrodistrito Max Paredes, debido a la entrada del entierro del Pepino.

El recorrido se iniciará a las 10.30, en la plaza Garita de Lima, seguirá por la avenida Baptista hasta llegar a la puerta del Cementerio General, luego se dirigirá por la avenida Kollasuyo, pasará por la calle Reyes Cardona y finalizarán en la cancha El Tejar, informó el director de Fomento a la Producción Artística Cultural, Marc Dumchen, según una nota de prensa.

El presidente de la Asociación de Comparsas del Carnaval Paceño, Ramiro Lazo, explicó que luego de la entrada, las comparsas se trasladarán hasta los salones de eventos que contrataron para seguir con los festejos. Por esta razón se cerrarán otras calles desde las 17.00 hasta las 24.00.

De manera paralela, los dolientes del Pepino realizarán la tradicional retreta organizada por el Movimiento Cultural Los Olvidados, a las 10.00, en la Plaza Mayor.

Calles cerradas desde las 10.30 a 20.00

Carril de subida de la avenida Mariano Baptista, desde la plaza Garita de Lima, pasando por la avenida Kollasuyo, calle Reyes Cardona hasta la calle R. Gonzales, paralela a la cancha El Tejar. Calatayud esquina Tahuantinsuyo, hasta la avenida Mariano Baptista. José María Asín esquina Policarpio Eyzaguirre hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Manuel Bustillo esquina Policarpio Eyzaguirre hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Reyes Cardona esquina Policarpio Eyzaguirre hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Manuel Bustillos esquina R. Gonzales hasta la Reyes Cardona. Manuel Bustillos esquina R. Gonzales hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Santos Prada esquina Mariano Baptista hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. José María Asín esquina Mariano Baptista hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Final General Juan Granier esquina Chorolque hasta la plaza Garita de Lima.

Vías cerradas de 17.00 a 24.00

Pasaje Exaltación hasta la final Chorolque. Pasaje Exaltación hasta la plaza Garita de Lima. Final General Juan Granier hasta la plaza Garita de Lima. Baltazar Alquiza esquina L Bertonio hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Manuel Bustillos esquina Policarpio Eyzaguirre hasta la avenida Kollasuyo. Reyes Cardona esquina Policarpio Eyzaguirre hasta la avenida Kollasuyo.

LA PAZ/Fides

