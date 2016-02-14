Morales reafirma retorno al Pacífico con justicia y verdad

El presidente Evo Morales condenó el domingo la invasión de Chile a Antofagasta, ocurrida hace 137 años, hecho que privó al país andino amazónico de una salida soberana al Pacífico, y reafirmó el retorno de los bolivianos al mar mediante la justicia y la verdad.
“Pedirles seguir repasando la historia, primer acto un 14 de febrero condenando esa invasión injusta como decía cobarde aprovechando tal vez esa debilidad de aquellos tiempos, ahora estamos en otros tiempos y mediante la justicia y verdad volver al Pacífico”, dijo en el acto de recordación de ese hecho infausto que se realizó en la ciudad de Cochabamba con la asistencia de las Fuerzas Armadas y estudiantes de establecimientos educativos.
El 14 de febrero de 1879, Chile invadió Antofagasta llevada por el interés de apropiarse de ingentes recursos naturales que existían en territorio boliviano, más de un mes después, el 23 de marzo, se dio la primera resistencia de las fuerzas bolivianas encabezadas por Eduardo Abaroa.
Morales quien hizo un repaso de la historia, manifestó que de acuerdo con estudios el país perdió por no haber explotado su riqueza, actualmente en manos de Chile, y no contar con un acceso soberano al mar, 2,7% de su Producto Interno Bruto (PIB).
“En conclusión el impacto en el crecimiento de la economía boliviana fue primero por no explotar recursos naturales y por no contar con acceso soberano al mar, una pérdida de 2,7% del PIB”, mencionó.
Tras la invasión y posterior guerra, Chile se apropió de 120.000 kilómetros cuadrados de territorio y 400 kilómetros de costa.
El jefe de Estado ratificó que el retorno de Bolivia al Pacífico es parte de la integración de los pueblos y no un asunto de carácter bilateral, sino un tema de la región.
Dejó establecido que dada la política de “dilación” que definió Chile para evadir la resolución con Bolivia del tema pendiente de su salida al Pacífico es que su Gobierno decidió acudir a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, en 2013.
Afirmó que ese proceso se encuentra encaminado luego que el pasado año se confirmara la primera victoria de Bolivia, cuando ese alto tribunal reconoció su competencia para atender la demanda boliviana.
Sin embargo, indicó: “Hay mucho que hacer mucha responsabilidad y tan importante había sido la unidad del pueblo boliviano, no estamos solos en Bolivia ni en Chile y también acompaña la comunidad internacional”.
El Presidente convocó a la población y a los hijos de los diplomáticos aportar con documentos históricos que respalden la intromisión chilena para garantizar el retorno al mar.
“Al pueblo boliviano al margen de revisar de repasar la historia de corregir historia es obligación con unidad y con instituciones y sectores sociales cómo aportar en esta demanda para que Bolivia vuelva al Pacífico”, señaló.
Bolivia se apresta a enfrentar una nueva etapa en el juicio en La Haya que tiene que ver más con el fondo de la demanda, tras que Chile presente su contramemoria, cuyo plazo fenece el 25 de julio.
COCHABAMBA/Con información de ABI
When some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she desires to be
available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness to your post is simply cool and that
i can assume you’re an expert in this subject. Fine together with your permission allow me to clutch your
feed to stay updated with drawing close post.
Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
Peculiar article, exactly what I needed.
My brother suggested I may like this website. He was
once totally right. This submit truly made my day. You can not imagine just how so much time I had spent
for this information! Thanks!
Quality posts is the main to invite the people to pay a
visit the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again right here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will be informed a lot of new stuff proper
here! Good luck for the following!
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe
to it. Is there anyone else getting the same RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am experiencing difficulties with
your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else having the same RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different
website and thought I might check things out. I like what I
see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your
web page repeatedly.
Just wish to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you are
an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your
RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web address
and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
My brother recommended I may like this website. He used to be totally
right. This put up truly made my day. You can not consider simply how
a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I
thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you
wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further
formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield
this hike.
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
and tell you I truly enjoy reading your articles.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Thanks a lot!
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be
exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to
write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write about
here. Again, awesome website!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future
as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
get my own site now 😉
There’s definately a lot to know about this issue. I really
like all of the points you’ve made.
magnificent points altogether, you just won a
new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your submit that you simply made a few days ago?
Any sure?
Admiring the hard work you put into your site and detailed information you present.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s
time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit and if I may just I desire to recommend you few attention-grabbing issues
or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to learn even more things approximately it!
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info a person supply in your visitors?
Is going to be again steadily in order to inspect
new posts
Thanks very interesting blog!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required
to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly
appreciated. Kudos
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your site
on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you
present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!
I am really impressed along with your writing skills as neatly as with the layout for your weblog.
Is this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a great weblog like this
one these days..
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this
useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page, and
post is actually fruitful for me, keep up posting these content.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established
blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have
any tips or suggestions? Thank you
Excellent way of explaining, and good piece of writing to take
information concerning my presentation focus, which i am going to convey in school.
You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually something which
I think I would never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very huge for me.
I’m taking a look forward to your next publish, I will attempt to get the hold of it!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back
in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great writing,
have a nice afternoon!
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year
old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work
on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be
thankful to you.
If some one wishes to be updated with most up-to-date technologies therefore he
must be go to see this site and be up to date all the time.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, many individuals
are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this website on regular basis
to obtain updated from most recent reports.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout
of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only
having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I believe that is one of the so much vital information for me.
And i am satisfied reading your article. But want to remark on few normal
things, The web site taste is ideal, the articles is actually great : D.
Just right job, cheers
Having read this I believed it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and leaving
comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Hello everybody, here every person is sharing such familiarity, therefore it’s pleasant to read this blog, and
I used to go to see this webpage daily.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about good football game.
Regards
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I
appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this
article together. I once again find myself personally spending
way too much time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Everything is very open with a precise description of the
challenges. It was really informative. Your website is very helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like
this one nowadays.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is
excellent, let alone the content!
Good day! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs
up for the great info you’ve got right here on this post.
I am returning to your web site for more soon.
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your posts.
Stay up the great work! You already know, lots of people are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a
new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to
work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will
be grateful to you.
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m
book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Superb blog and fantastic design and style.
Thank you for some other informative site. Where else may I am
getting that kind of information written in such an ideal manner?
I have a challenge that I am just now running on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your website in web explorer,
might test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a large element of folks
will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look
of your site is great, let alone the content!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment to support
you.
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have introduced
on your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are too short for starters. May just you
please prolong them a bit from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Thank you for some other informative website. Where else may just I am getting that
kind of info written in such an ideal means? I’ve a challenge that I’m simply now working on, and I have been at the
look out for such information.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers