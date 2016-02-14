Fecha de publicación: Domingo 14 de febrero de 2016 -- 21:55

Morales reafirma retorno al Pacífico con justicia y verdad

El presidente Evo Morales iza la bandera boliviana. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales iza la bandera boliviana. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales condenó el domingo la invasión de Chile a Antofagasta, ocurrida hace 137 años, hecho que privó al país andino amazónico de una salida soberana al Pacífico, y reafirmó el retorno de los bolivianos al mar mediante la justicia y la verdad.

“Pedirles seguir repasando la historia, primer acto un 14 de febrero condenando esa invasión injusta como decía cobarde aprovechando tal vez esa debilidad de aquellos tiempos, ahora estamos en otros tiempos y mediante la justicia y verdad volver al Pacífico”, dijo en el acto de recordación de ese hecho infausto que se realizó en la ciudad de Cochabamba con la asistencia de las Fuerzas Armadas y estudiantes de establecimientos educativos.

El 14 de febrero de 1879, Chile invadió Antofagasta llevada por el interés de apropiarse de ingentes recursos naturales que existían en territorio boliviano, más de un mes después, el 23 de marzo, se dio la primera resistencia de las fuerzas bolivianas encabezadas por Eduardo Abaroa.

Morales quien hizo un repaso de la historia, manifestó que de acuerdo con estudios el país perdió por no haber explotado su riqueza, actualmente en manos de Chile, y no contar con un acceso soberano al mar, 2,7% de su Producto Interno Bruto (PIB).

“En conclusión el impacto en el crecimiento de la economía boliviana fue primero por no explotar recursos naturales y por no contar con acceso soberano al mar, una pérdida de 2,7% del PIB”, mencionó.

Tras la invasión y posterior guerra, Chile se apropió de 120.000 kilómetros cuadrados de territorio y 400 kilómetros de costa.

El jefe de Estado ratificó que el retorno de Bolivia al Pacífico es parte de la integración de los pueblos y no un asunto de carácter bilateral, sino un tema de la región.

Dejó establecido que dada la política de “dilación” que definió Chile para evadir la resolución con Bolivia del tema pendiente de su salida al Pacífico es que su Gobierno decidió acudir a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, en 2013.

Afirmó que ese proceso se encuentra encaminado luego que el pasado año se confirmara la primera victoria de Bolivia, cuando ese alto tribunal reconoció su competencia para atender la demanda boliviana.

Sin embargo, indicó: “Hay mucho que hacer mucha responsabilidad y tan importante había sido la unidad del pueblo boliviano, no estamos solos en Bolivia ni en Chile y también acompaña la comunidad internacional”.

El Presidente convocó a la población y a los hijos de los diplomáticos aportar con documentos históricos que respalden la intromisión chilena para garantizar el retorno al mar.
“Al pueblo boliviano al margen de revisar de repasar la historia de corregir historia es obligación con unidad y con instituciones y sectores sociales cómo aportar en esta demanda para que Bolivia vuelva al Pacífico”, señaló.

Bolivia se apresta a enfrentar una nueva etapa en el juicio en La Haya que tiene que ver más con el fondo de la demanda, tras que Chile presente su contramemoria, cuyo plazo fenece el 25 de julio.

COCHABAMBA/Con información de ABI

