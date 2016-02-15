15 de Febrero: Día Internacional de la lucha contra el cáncer infantil

El 15 de febrero de 2001, en Luxemburgo, se declaró que se tomaría esa fecha como día Mundial de la lucha contra el cáncer infantil.
En el año 2002, la Confederación Internacional de Organizaciones de padres de niños con cáncer, iniciaron en todo el mundo una campaña con el propósito de concientizar a toda la población respecto a la importancia de atacar esta problemática y la necesidad de tener un acceso rápido al diagnóstico y tratamiento adecuado.
Para promover esta fecha, la confederación y las organizaciones adheridas, utilizan una prenda de color blanca, como muestra de apoyo a la lucha contra esta grave enfermedad.
Los síntomas de esta enfermedad son: palidez aguda, dolor de huesos, sangrados y moretones espontáneos y su tratamiento supone grandes exigencias, entre ellas; soportar procedimientos dolorosos, tomar medicamentos y hacerse estudios, lo que limita su vida infantil.
Es importante recalcar que el cáncer infantil es altamente curable si se detecta a tiempo.
