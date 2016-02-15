Personas con discapacidad piden bono mensual de Bs 500

Las personas con capacidades diferentes de Cochabamba piden al Gobierno un incremento de 5.000 bolivianos a su bono anual que en la actualidad es de 1.000, lo que significa 500 bolivianos mensuales.
El sector que está en vigilia desde hace 20 días en las puertas de la Gobernación de Cochabamba exigiendo el aumento en su bono advierte con el inicio de una huelga de hambre seca según el representante de las personas con capacidades diferentes, Alberto Salazar.
En la actualidad, el Gobierno les entrega un bono de 1.000 bolivianos anuales que son 83 bolivianos mensuales y 2,70 centavos por día, lo que no les alcanza ni para sus gastos mínimos. Hasta la semana pasada pedían 250 bolivianos mensuales pero desde este lunes el pedido aumentó a 500 bolivianos.
“Hemos acordado que ahora el bono ya debe ser de 500 bolivianos, ya no de 250 bolivianos, ya hemos aumentado porque lamentablemente hay personas que necesitan medicamentos, cada tableta cuesta 80 bolivianos y no alcanza, ni esos 500 bolivianos que estamos pidiendo alcanzará. Hay algunas personas que utilizamos, pañales, sondas”, indicó Salazar.
La movilización tiene a extenderse pues este lunes se sumaron a la vigilia representantes de Potosí y Santa Cruz y para el martes se prevé que llegarán de Sucre.
María Esther Zevallos, presidente de las personas con discapacidad de Santa Cruz, sostuvo que al mes muchas personas de su sector deben gastar hasta 6.000 bolivianos.
“Sólo en medicamentos gastamos entre 1.000 a 3.000 bolivianos mensual y en una recaída, lo que es internación, en Santa Cruz cobran 200 bolivianos el día, solamente cama y comida, el costo total es de 6.000 bolivianos, mes”, puntualizó.
LA PAZ/Fides
