Siria: nueve muertos en un nuevo ataque a un hospital

Nueve personas, entre ellas un niño, murieron hoy en un nuevo bombardeos contra un hospital apoyado por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) en el norte de Siria.
Según informó el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos el ataque habría sido realizado por la aviación rusa.
Un portavoz de la ONG en París confirmó que “un hospital apoyado por MSF fue blanco de bombardeos aéreos” en la región de Maaret al Noomane, al norte de Damasco.
No es la primera vez que un centro médico que recibe apoyo de MSF es atacado en Siria.
El pasado 5 de febrero, tres personas murieron y otras seis, entre ellas una enfermera, resultaron heridas por un bombardeo contra el hospital de Tafas, en el sur de Siria y ayudado por la ONG.
Siria sufre desde hace casi cinco años un conflicto que se ha cobrado las vidas de más de 260.000 personas, según el recuento del Observatorio.
Tomado de Emol
