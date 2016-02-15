Fecha de publicación: Lunes 15 de febrero de 2016 -- 10:37

Siria: nueve muertos en un nuevo ataque a un hospital

Médicos Sin Frontera atienden a heridos. (Internet)

Médicos Sin Frontera atienden a heridos. (Internet)

Nueve personas, entre ellas un niño, murieron hoy en un nuevo bombardeos contra un hospital apoyado por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) en el norte de Siria.

Según informó el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos el ataque habría sido realizado por la aviación rusa.

Un portavoz de la ONG en París confirmó que “un hospital apoyado por MSF fue blanco de bombardeos aéreos” en la región de Maaret al Noomane, al norte de Damasco.

No es la primera vez que un centro médico que recibe apoyo de MSF es atacado en Siria.

El pasado 5 de febrero, tres personas murieron y otras seis, entre ellas una enfermera, resultaron heridas por un bombardeo contra el hospital de Tafas, en el sur de Siria y ayudado por la ONG.

Siria sufre desde hace casi cinco años un conflicto que se ha cobrado las vidas de más de 260.000 personas, según el recuento del Observatorio.

Tomado de Emol

49 comments on “Siria: nueve muertos en un nuevo ataque a un hospital

  1. Pingback: penis sleeve

  2. Pingback: kala jadu

  3. Pingback: Mobile and tablet ready

  4. Pingback: prehistorian

  5. Pingback: G Spot Vibrators

  6. Pingback: sex toy 2015

  7. Pingback: Pips Wizard Pro Review

  8. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 8

  9. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 8

  10. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 7

  11. Pingback: smoking cessation

  12. Pingback: Plumbing & Heating

  13. Pingback: Self Divorce

  14. Pingback: current events

  15. Pingback: ways to earn money from home

  16. Pingback: ilitary boots

  17. Pingback: cheap viagra pills

  18. Pingback: PROFESSIONAL AND EXPERIENCED FRIENDLY TEAM

  19. Pingback: SEO services in lahore

  20. Pingback: g-spot orgasm

  21. Pingback: gay anal

  22. Pingback: 1700 Access Point

  23. Pingback: free pc games download for windows 8

  24. Pingback: free pc games download for windows 8

  25. Pingback: leasehold/freehold for sale

  26. Pingback: coffee belt kona

  27. Pingback: gastronomy

  28. Pingback: nike jordan

  29. Pingback: Vibrator Review

  30. Pingback: Lady Vibrator

  31. Pingback: Red Hearts Glass Dildo

  32. Pingback: Personal Lube

  33. Pingback: pc games free download for mac

  34. Pingback: free download for windows 7

  35. Pingback: Eliquids

  36. Pingback: fingertip vibrating massager

  37. Pingback: adam and eve,

  38. Pingback: The Tongue Sex Toy,

  39. Pingback: Fetish Fantasy Web,

  40. Pingback: browse around this site

  41. Pingback: gourmet hawaiian kona

  42. Pingback: Marketing

  43. Pingback: bedroom furniture for sex

  44. Pingback: WS-C3560-24TS-E

  45. Pingback: buy sex toys online

  46. Pingback: work at home job 2017

  49. Pingback: best fleshlight

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

Imagen CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>