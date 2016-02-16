Fecha de publicación: Martes 16 de febrero de 2016 -- 19:22

Confirman ocho casos de zika en Bolivia

150611122654_zika_624x351_thinkstockLa ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, confirmó el martes ocho  casos de zika, de los cuales, cuatro  son importados y cuatro autóctonos, todos en el departamento de Santa Cruz.

Campero destacó que de esos casos, dos corresponden a mujeres en etapa de gestación.

“A la fecha son ocho casos positivos, porque se ha confirmado en las últimas horas el último caso positivo con el que serían ocho casos, todos en el departamento de Santa Cruz, del total, cuatro son importados y cuatro autóctonos, y de ellos dos son mujeres embarazadas”, explicó a los periodistas.

Precisó que de los cuatro casos autóctonos, tres fueron registrados en el municipio de Portachuelo y el restante en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

En el caso de las dos embarazadas, dijo que una de ellas está en el segundo mes de gestación y la otra en el sexto.

“Estamos realizando en cada uno de los lugares de la vivienda de los pacientes positivos por el Zika el bloqueo del foco respectivo para activar la búsqueda de casos sintomáticos del virus”, remarcó.

La Ministra de Salud recomendó a la población no auto medicarse ni auto diagnosticarse, y acudir al centro de salud más cercano en caso de presentar cualquier síntoma sospechoso.

Según datos oficiales, Bolivia se encuentra entre las 24 naciones con casos de zika.

SANTA CRUZ/ Con datos de ABI

