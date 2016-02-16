Correa apoya a Evo contra denuncias de tráfico de influencias

El presidente de Ecuador, Rafael Correa, salió hoy en defensa de su homólogo boliviano, Evo Morales, ante denuncias de presunto tráfico de influencias que, según dijo, pretenden perjudicarle de cara al referendo de este domingo, en el que se decidirá si se podrá presentar en 2019 a una nueva reelección.
“Miren lo que están haciendo con el hermano Evo para el referéndum de este domingo: le han sacado tráfico de influencias, etcétera.Los que conocemos a Evo Morales sabemos que es la última persona capaz de caer en esas corruptelas”, dijo Correa.
El gobernante pronunció estas palabras en un acto público en Guayaquil, donde el Gobierno se adhirió al Decenio Internacional para los Afrodescendientes, decretado por la Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU).
Durante su discurso, el presidente ecuatoriano se refirió al avance de fuerzas políticas conservadoras que, en su opinión, pretenden desestabilizar a Gobiernos progresistas en América Latina.
GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR/Agencias
