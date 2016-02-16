Gobierno evalúa presencia de Brennan en Bolivia

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, informó el martes, en la ciudad de La Paz, que el Gobierno boliviano evalúa la presencia en el país del encargado de negocios de Estados Unidos (EEUU) en Bolivia, Peter Brennan, a quien acusó de propiciar una conspiración.
“Estamos en evaluación, el presidente Evo (Morales) lo ha dicho, en el programa No Mentiras, está en evaluación, el Presidente ha sido categórico, se remite a las pruebas, nosotros no andamos con especulaciones, evidencia de que hay injerencia norteamericana y el señor (Peter) Brennan se va”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
Quintana mostró documentos que revelan que Estados Unidos, mediante su “agente encubierto” Carlos Valverde urdió el caso de la empresa china CAMC, acusada de beneficiarse con un supuesto tráfico de influencias, como resultado del fracaso de la estrategia de desprestigio y desestabilización que ejecutó el país del norte en Bolivia mediante una serie de acciones durante los últimos diez años.
Según el Ministro de la Presidencia, Estados Unidos torpedea la democracia no sólo de Bolivia, sino en el mundo.
“Cómo va a venir un funcionario de los Estados Unidos, con su equipo a torpedear la democracia, y dicen que son demócratas, que son los campeones de la democracia en el mundo, todos los días están torpedeando democracias en el mundo”, dijo.
En 2008 Morales expulsó al embajador estadounidense en La Paz, Philip Goldberg, por actos de injerencia en asuntos internos, similar decisión asumió Washington con el entonces diplomático boliviano Gustavo Guzmán.
En 2011, ambos países firmaron las reglas de un nuevo acuerdo marco para establecer relaciones diplomáticas, pero hasta la fecha no fueron designados nuevos embajadores.
En diciembre de 2014, Bolivia planteó realizar una reunión “al más alto nivel”, que aún no se concretó, entre el presidente Evo Morales y su par estadounidense, Barack Obama, para encaminar la relación bilateral entre ambos países, marcada por la expulsión de embajadores en ambas naciones, en 2008.
Quintana explicó que Carlos Valverde admitió haberse reunido con funcionarios de la embajada de Estados Unidos, el 11 de diciembre pasado, pero, aclaró que no fue para comentar un libro que publicó, como justificó el periodista en días pasados.
“No se reunió para comentarles a los funcionarios de la embajada el librito sobre ‘Territorio, poder y cocaína’, porque este libro ya había sido publicado el año 2015, pero además fue presentado, fue comentado por la fundación Pazos Kanki del (empresario) Samuel Doria Medina, ya era de conocimiento de la embajada norteamericana, porque este libro fue encargado por la Embajada”, dijo.
LA PAZ/ABI
