Confirman seis fallecidos en toma de la Alcaldía de El Alto

Un grupo de padres de familia incendiaron las instalaciones de la Alcaldía de El Alto y causaron la muerte de seis personas por asfixia, según informó el doctor Gonzalo Fernández del hospital Boliviano Holandés. Además hasta el nosocomio llegaron 10 heridos.
Los fallecidos son tres varones y tres mujeres, los nombres son: Ana Apaza Alanoca (40), Javier Mollericona (28), José Rodriguez (21), el abogado Juan Laura Calle y otras dos mujeres que no fueron reconocidas. El galeno explicó que dos de los funcionarios eran funcionarios de la Alcaldía.
Las causas de la muerte son inhalación de humo, pues según relató de una de las funcionarias de la Alcaldía, los movilizados prendieron fuego a los escritorios y los obligaron a ingresar a las oficinas.
En el hospital Boliviano – Holandés se encuentran internadas 10 personas con diferente gravedad de heridas.
La Policía y la Unidad de Bomberos recién llegaron a las 12.30 una vez que la gente comenzó a dispersarse.
La movilización de los padres llegó a la puerta del ejecutivo del Municipio alteño a las 10. 30 horas y ante la falta de resguardo del edificio determinaron tomarlo destrozando puertas y mobiliario a su paso.
Algunos padres de familia denunciaron que fue gente desconocida la que ínsito a la mayoría de la gente de ir a la Alcaldía y tomarla como medida de presión para que la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón cumpla con ellos.
Según informe de un funcionario de la Alcaldía a Radio Fides aún están al interior del edificio y no los dejan salir y la Policía se ha replegado dejando a abandonados a las personas que se encontraban en su interior.
Según algunos testigos fueron dirigentes cercanos al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), quienes organizaban a los movilizados.
EL ALTO/Fides
