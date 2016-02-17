Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 17 de febrero de 2016 -- 10:27

Emiten Auto de Buen Gobierno

Un ciudadano emite su voto. (APG)

La Gobernación de La Paz dictó el Auto de Buen Gobierno para el domingo 21 de febrero en el que incluye la prohibición de la venta y consumo de bebidas alcohólicas a partir de las 00.00 del viernes 19 tanto el lugares públicos como sitios particulares.

El encargado de hacer la promulgación de esta norma fue el gobernador, Felix Patzy, quien destacó que uno de los principales puntos es que está prohibido el traslado de personas de las 00.00 del 19 de febrero hasta las 00.00 del 22 por cualquier medio .

También están prohibidos todo tipo de espectáculos o concentración en las 24 horas del día del referendo.

Los viajes departamentales e interprovinciales están también prohibidos el día de la votación del referendo y también será sancionada la portación de armas.

Patzy dijo que la Policía está en conocimiento de la disposición y actuarán en coordinación con el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE).

Sobre las sanciones indicó que corresponde a las autoridades electorales y no es jurisdicción de la Gobernación.

LA PAZ/Fides

