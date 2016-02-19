Fecha de publicación: Viernes 19 de febrero de 2016 -- 16:23

La Iglesia rechaza la politización en los hechos de El Alto

El presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal de Bolivia (CEB), monseñor Ricardo Centellas.

El presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal de Bolivia (CEB), monseñor Ricardo Centellas.

La Iglesia Católica rechazó este viernes la politización de los hechos luctuosos ocurridos el pasado miércoles en la ciudad de El Alto, además cuestionó la falta de una intervención oportuna por parte de la Policía.

“Rechazamos el clima de instrumentalización política que rodea estos acontecimientos y condenamos las actitudes inmorales de los que intentar sacar rédito partidista de una tragedia humana”, dice parte del comunicado que fue leído por el presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal de Bolivia (CEB), monseñor Ricardo Centellas.

Centellas también condenó el “recurso a la violencia como acto cobarde e irresponsable” que siempre tiene consecuencias dolorosas y funestas, además expresó que es “inaceptable la falta de una intervención oportuna y adecuada de parte de las fuerzas del orden para evitar muerte y destrucción, más aún cuando ésta había sido solicitada”.

La entidad religiosa aseguró que la única respuesta que se debe al país es una investigación urgente y transparente por parte de las instancias y autoridades públicas que restablezca la verdad de los hechos, responsabilidades y sanciones correspondientes.

El consejo episcopal permanente reunido en Santa Cruz lamentó profundamente la muerte de varias personas y los heridos que resultaron de la quema de la Alcaldía alteña.

“La vida es un don sagrado de Dios y nadie tiene derecho a quitarla, elevamos nuestra oraciones para que Dios acoja a las víctimas y consuele a sus familiares a quienes expresamos nuestras sentidas condolencias y acompañamiento espiritual, igualmente rezamos por el pronto restablecimiento de los heridos”, dijo monseñor Centellas.

LA PAZ/Fides

