Mañana es el día

Sábado 20 Febrero 2016.
Mañana será el día de la definición ciudadana. Los votantes emitirán un voto para el futuro pero el sufragio permitirá tomar una radiografía del presente. Nunca antes las máximas autoridades gubernamentales y sus colaboradores se habían prodigado con tanta generosidad en Medios de Comunicación Social para publicitar su deseo de seguir en el Gobierno.
Lamentablemente se le ha dado a la jornada de mañana domingo una trascendencia que no tiene, pero en Bolivia la política ha sido desde siempre una pasión nacional de alto voltaje.
Los motivos son diversos pero tienen que ver con la tradicional falta de fuentes de trabajo, con el atractivo que la corrupción tiene para muchos y por la ambición multiplicada de conseguir mucha plata con poco esfuerzo y en muy poco tiempo.
Aquí el pasado mañana es ya “largo plazo”. Por ello hay gente busca la plata sin demora. Por lo mismo, la política ha sido desde siempre una manera de conseguirla sin analizar su origen.
Tanto si gana el SÍ como si triunfa el NO, Evo seguirá de Presidente y por cuatro años más. Si el oficialismo logra la victoria del SÍ, el futuro se verá comprometido tanto por el inevitable desgaste personal del propio Jefe de Estado como por la reducción de los ingresos nacionales con motivo de la baja de los precios de nuestras materias primas. Si la gente conquista el triunfo del NO se abrirán nuevos escenarios gubernamentales y políticos.
Evo sabrá que tiene ya un plazo definido para despedirse del poder y que, por tanto, no podrá aspirar a tener un mandato indefinido. Los dirigentes del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) comenzarán sus peleas internas para que el Jefazo elija a dedo a su sucesor, como aconteció en Venezuela con Hugo Chávez y su lamentable sucesor, Nicolás Maduro. Sí ó No ésa es la cuestión para mañana.
