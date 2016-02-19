Un muerto y un herido en accidente de tránsito en el centro paceño

Al menos un muerto y un herido es el saldo de un accidente de tránsito que ocasionó el viernes un minibús de servicio público entre las calles Sucre y Bolívar en la ciudad de La Paz, constató un periodista de la ABI.
“En el cambio de semáforo de la calle Bolívar y Sucre se le entró el freno y de pronto se sorprendió con un peatón que cruzada por la acera y lamentablemente fue investido y perdió la vida”, informó el comandante de la unidad de Bomberos, Edwin Lazo.
Explicó que el cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue y una de las pasajeras herida fue ingresada a la Clínica Arandia.
El jefe policial, lamentó que en menos de 24 horas, en ese mismo lugar, se registraron dos accidentes con el saldo de 4 heridos y un fallecido.
LA PAZ/ABI
