Abogado León denuncia posible aprehensión de dos diputados

El abogado Eduardo León denunció que existe una supuesta orden de aprehensión para los diputados opositores de Unidad Nacional: Wilson Santa María y Amilcar Barral, además de un funcionario de la Alcaldía de El Alto, por los hechos luctuosos ocurridos el pasado miércoles que terminó con la muerte de seis personas y dejó heridas a más de 20.
“Tenemos una información que de igual forma ha ido circulando permanente en el tema de la supuesta aprehensión de dos diputados nacionales como son el señor Santa María y el señor Amilcar Barral, alternativamente se estaría emitiendo mandamiento de aprehensión para el Secretario de educación ciudadana de Chapetón (Alcaldesa de El Alto), a efecto de que ellos también puedan ser trasladados a la autoridad judicial correspondiente”, declaró a radio Fides León, abogado defensor de los asambleístas nacionales.
El miércoles 17 de febrero una marcha de padres de familia que exigía mejoras en las infraestructuras de las escuelas de El Alto terminó en vandalismo y quema del edificio de la Alcaldía alteña, lo que derivó en la muerte de seis personas y dejó heridos a más de 20.
“Lo que nos llama la atención es que de darse estos hechos (aprehensiones) estaríamos frente a un acto desmedido que obedecería a un hecho que a nosotros nos ha venido llamando la atención de las propias declaraciones del Fiscal General del Estado (Ramiro Guerrero) cuando de manea concreta a señalado que se iba a investigar a la gente que estaba en el lugar fuera y dentro de la Alcaldía”, indicó el jurista.
En la víspera, la juez Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal de El Alto, Georgina Dorado, determinó la detención preventiva de Braulio Rocha y Wilmer Sarzurí Apaza, en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz sindicados de ser los presuntos autores del ataque a la Alcaldía. También enviaron al centro de rehabilitación Calahuma (en Viacha) a dos menores.
LA PAZ/Fides
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly
useful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give something again and aid others such
as you aided me.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts every day along with a cup of coffee.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her
ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this
is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Everyone loves it when folks come together and share ideas.
Great site, keep it up!
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was once entirely right. This publish actually made
my day. You can not consider simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
excellent issues altogether, you just gained a brand new reader.
What might you recommend about your post that you
just made some days in the past? Any positive?
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something
which I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complex and very large for me.
I am having a look ahead on your subsequent put up, I will
try to get the hold of it!
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this post
as well as from our argument made at this time.
These are genuinely great ideas in regarding blogging. You
have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up
wrinting.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web
owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Hi, just wanted to say, I liked this article. It was funny.
Keep on posting!
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
These are truly enormous ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a
new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful
to you.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts
and I am waiting for your next post thanks once
again.
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a correspondence
extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this
space to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to
peer you.
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think
I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large for me.
I am having a look ahead in your subsequent
publish, I will attempt to get the cling of it!
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to
rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
I know this web page offers quality depending content and extra stuff, is there any other
website which gives these kinds of information in quality?
This excellent website definitely has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice
while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog
site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had
been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming
over again to read other news.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of
to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
This is really a tremendous site.
Good web site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like
yours nowadays. I really appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is presented on net?
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody?
This piece of writing posted at this website is genuinely fastidious.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers