Fecha de publicación: Sábado 20 de febrero de 2016 -- 12:06

Abogado León denuncia posible aprehensión de dos diputados

Así quedó la Alcaldía de El Alto la quema. (Fides)

Así quedó la Alcaldía de El Alto tras la quema. (Fides)

El abogado Eduardo León denunció que existe una supuesta orden de aprehensión para los diputados opositores de Unidad Nacional: Wilson Santa María y Amilcar Barral, además de un funcionario de la Alcaldía de El Alto, por los hechos luctuosos ocurridos el pasado miércoles que terminó con la muerte de seis personas y dejó heridas a más de 20.

“Tenemos una información que de igual forma ha ido circulando permanente en el tema de la supuesta aprehensión de dos diputados nacionales como son el señor Santa María y el señor Amilcar Barral, alternativamente se estaría emitiendo mandamiento de aprehensión para el Secretario de educación ciudadana de Chapetón (Alcaldesa de El Alto), a efecto de que ellos también puedan ser trasladados a la autoridad judicial correspondiente”, declaró a radio Fides León, abogado defensor de los asambleístas nacionales.

El miércoles 17 de febrero una marcha de padres de familia que exigía mejoras en las infraestructuras de las escuelas de El Alto terminó en vandalismo y quema del edificio de la Alcaldía alteña, lo que derivó en la muerte de seis personas y dejó heridos a más de 20.

“Lo que nos llama la atención es que de darse estos hechos (aprehensiones) estaríamos frente a un acto desmedido que obedecería a un hecho que a nosotros nos ha venido llamando la atención de las propias declaraciones del Fiscal General del Estado (Ramiro Guerrero) cuando de manea concreta a señalado que se iba a investigar a la gente que estaba en el lugar fuera y dentro de la Alcaldía”, indicó el jurista.

En la víspera, la juez Séptimo de Instrucción en lo Penal de El Alto, Georgina Dorado, determinó la detención preventiva de Braulio Rocha y Wilmer Sarzurí Apaza, en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz sindicados de ser los presuntos autores del ataque a la Alcaldía. También enviaron al centro de rehabilitación Calahuma (en Viacha) a dos menores.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
27 comments on “Abogado León denuncia posible aprehensión de dos diputados

  3. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her
    ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this
    is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  7. You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something
    which I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complex and very large for me.
    I am having a look ahead on your subsequent put up, I will
    try to get the hold of it!

    Responder

  10. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web
    owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
    the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  17. You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think
    I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large for me.
    I am having a look ahead in your subsequent
    publish, I will attempt to get the cling of it!

    Responder

  23. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you
    say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of
    to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
    This is really a tremendous site.

    Responder

  27. Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>