El MAS pide esperar los resultados finales

El Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) asumió los resultados de las encuestas de las cadenas televisivas, que dan como ganadora la opción “no”, con dos criterios, uno que sostiene que es un “empate” y otro que hay que esperar los “resultados oficiales”.
El vocero de la Campaña del “si” Hugo Moldiz dijo que para el “MAS” los resultados son una muestra de un “empate” y que se debe esperar siete días para conocer un resultado definitivo y dar un criterio final.
“Al momento lo que tenemos con los resultados de las encuestas es un empate, que se resolverá cuando se conozcan los resultados finales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) en siete días”, explicó Moldiz.
Por su parte Carlo Romero, responsable de la campaña masista en Santa Cruz, indicó que las encuestas no son un resultado oficial y que “todavía hay mucho trecho” para decir si gano o perdió la opción de reforma a la Constitución.
“Son encuestas y en estas muchas personas se abstienen o estas no llegan hasta las áreas alejadas de los departamentos, no hay que desesperar. Los resultados oficiales serán los que determinen qué opción ganó”, indicó Romero.
LA PAZ/Fides
You are so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read
something like that before. So wonderful to discover another person with a few original thoughts on this subject.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that is needed
on the internet, someone with some originality!
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading
extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Remarkable! Its truly remarkable article, I have got much clear idea about from this article.
Thanks very nice blog!
Awesome post.
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and
starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites online.
I’m going to highly recommend this site!
Good way of telling, and good piece of writing to take facts concerning
my presentation topic, which i am going to present in academy.
I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content available for
you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome site!
I love it when individuals get together and share thoughts.
Great website, continue the good work!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes
that will make the greatest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
Magnificent site. Lots of helpful information here.
I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally
sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you to your sweat!
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this amazing site
needs far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read
through more, thanks for the advice!
I like reading through an article that can make
men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!