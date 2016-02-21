Fecha de publicación: Domingo 21 de febrero de 2016 -- 21:32

El MAS pide esperar los resultados finales

Un presidente de mesa muestra una papeleta de votación. (APG)

El Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) asumió los resultados de las encuestas de las cadenas televisivas, que dan como ganadora la opción “no”, con dos criterios, uno que sostiene que es un “empate” y otro que hay que esperar los “resultados oficiales”.

El vocero de la Campaña del “si” Hugo Moldiz dijo que  para el “MAS” los resultados son una muestra de un “empate” y que se debe esperar siete días para conocer un resultado definitivo y dar un criterio final.

“Al momento lo que tenemos con los resultados de las encuestas es un empate, que se resolverá cuando se conozcan los resultados finales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) en siete días”, explicó Moldiz.

Por su parte Carlo Romero, responsable de la campaña masista en Santa Cruz, indicó que las encuestas no son un resultado oficial y que “todavía hay mucho trecho” para decir si gano o perdió la opción de reforma a la Constitución.

“Son encuestas y en estas muchas personas se abstienen o estas no llegan hasta las áreas alejadas de los departamentos, no hay que desesperar. Los resultados oficiales serán los que determinen qué opción ganó”, indicó Romero.

LA PAZ/Fides

