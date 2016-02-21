Fecha de publicación: Domingo 21 de febrero de 2016 -- 22:21

García Linera pide paciencia y esperar resultados oficiales

El vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera llamó el domingo por la noche a esperar los resultados oficiales del referendo constitucional realizado el domingo en Bolivia y afirmó que por el momento los datos de las encuestadoras privadas a boca de urna y conteo rápido dan “un empate técnico” entre el Sí y el No.

En una conferencia de prensa y tras conocer que en los datos extraoficiales de las encuestadoras privadas la diferencia entre el No y el Sí no son más de 2 puntos porcentuales, el segundo del Ejecutivo boliviano pidió paciencia y recordó que en las anteriores elecciones los datos extraoficiales y oficiales variaron en ese porcentaje.

“Aún no tenemos los resultados oficiales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, habrá que esperar horas y días”, remarcó al reconocer que los resultados de las encuestadores son serios y se aproximan a los datos finales, pero recordó que en la última elección general, en octubre de 2014, el presidente Evo Morales ganó en los datos a boca de urna y conteo rápido con el 57%, que subió con los datos oficiales a más del 61%.

“Y esto muestra un clarísimo empate técnico electoral, que muestra que pese a la guerra sucia, a la infamia y a la tergiversación, que la oposición ha desplegado, la mitad del pueblo boliviano ha optado porque se modifique la Constitución Política del Estado” para que Morales y García Linera se postulen en las elecciones de fines de 2019, justificó.

Pidió a la oposición, que a cuatro horas de concluida la votación se mandó en las calles celebraciones por un eventual triunfo del No, según García Linera a priori, no realizar “un festejo forzado e innecesario”.

Después de celebrar un gabinete con el presidente Evo Morales en el Palacio Quemado, García Linera se dijo abierto a que el conteo oficial pudiera dar el triunfo a cualquiera de ambas opciones.

Dijo que esa posibilidad es muy probable tomando en cuenta que en las zonas más alejadas y en la mayor parte de las 70 ciudades de 33 países, en cuatro continentes, el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) de Morales tiene un gran respaldo político.

“Puede modificarse por el Sí o por el No, dependiendo de cómo lleguen  las actas de las comunidades alejadas. Pedimos paciencia a la población, la victoria se va a definir en las siguientes horas con las actas. Es altamente probable que lo que en el día que salió en la TV se modifique de manera drástica”, refrendó.

LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI

,
23 comments on “García Linera pide paciencia y esperar resultados oficiales

  1. Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
    somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot

    Responder

  4. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your
    posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and
    clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field.
    Excellent blog!

    Responder

  9. Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!

    Responder

  10. I have been browsing online greater than three hours lately, but
    I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made
    good content material as you did, the web will likely be a lot more useful than ever
    before.

    Responder

  14. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your site?

    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2
    pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  18. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this
    superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
    account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.

    Chat soon!

    Responder

  19. I just like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check once more here regularly.
    I am somewhat certain I’ll be informed many new stuff right right
    here! Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>