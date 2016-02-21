García Linera pide paciencia y esperar resultados oficiales

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera llamó el domingo por la noche a esperar los resultados oficiales del referendo constitucional realizado el domingo en Bolivia y afirmó que por el momento los datos de las encuestadoras privadas a boca de urna y conteo rápido dan “un empate técnico” entre el Sí y el No.
En una conferencia de prensa y tras conocer que en los datos extraoficiales de las encuestadoras privadas la diferencia entre el No y el Sí no son más de 2 puntos porcentuales, el segundo del Ejecutivo boliviano pidió paciencia y recordó que en las anteriores elecciones los datos extraoficiales y oficiales variaron en ese porcentaje.
“Aún no tenemos los resultados oficiales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, habrá que esperar horas y días”, remarcó al reconocer que los resultados de las encuestadores son serios y se aproximan a los datos finales, pero recordó que en la última elección general, en octubre de 2014, el presidente Evo Morales ganó en los datos a boca de urna y conteo rápido con el 57%, que subió con los datos oficiales a más del 61%.
“Y esto muestra un clarísimo empate técnico electoral, que muestra que pese a la guerra sucia, a la infamia y a la tergiversación, que la oposición ha desplegado, la mitad del pueblo boliviano ha optado porque se modifique la Constitución Política del Estado” para que Morales y García Linera se postulen en las elecciones de fines de 2019, justificó.
Pidió a la oposición, que a cuatro horas de concluida la votación se mandó en las calles celebraciones por un eventual triunfo del No, según García Linera a priori, no realizar “un festejo forzado e innecesario”.
Después de celebrar un gabinete con el presidente Evo Morales en el Palacio Quemado, García Linera se dijo abierto a que el conteo oficial pudiera dar el triunfo a cualquiera de ambas opciones.
Dijo que esa posibilidad es muy probable tomando en cuenta que en las zonas más alejadas y en la mayor parte de las 70 ciudades de 33 países, en cuatro continentes, el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) de Morales tiene un gran respaldo político.
“Puede modificarse por el Sí o por el No, dependiendo de cómo lleguen las actas de las comunidades alejadas. Pedimos paciencia a la población, la victoria se va a definir en las siguientes horas con las actas. Es altamente probable que lo que en el día que salió en la TV se modifique de manera drástica”, refrendó.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI
