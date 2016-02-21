Fecha de publicación: Domingo 21 de febrero de 2016 -- 22:48

La oposición festeja en tres ciudades

Festejo del "no" en Cochabamba. (APG)

Seguidores de los partidos y organizaciones contrarias al actual Gobierno de las ciudades de Potosí, Beni y Santa Cruz salieron a las calles a festejar los resultados de conteo rápido y boca de urna, tras conocer los resultados que le dan la victoria al “no” en el referendo constitucional.

En Potosí donde, según la encuestadora IPSOS, el 87,20 por ciento ha rechazado la propuesta de modificación de la Constitución Política del Estado (CPE) para la repostulación de Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera, cientos de ciudadanos, con bandera en mano, salieron a la plaza principal a festejar los resultados.

Similar panorama se registró en Trinidad, la capital del departamento de Beni. Las banderas benianas y las indígenas, con la Flor del Patujú, flamearon en la plaza principal. Ernesto Suárez señaló que el triunfo del “no” es una respuesta ciudadana ante la injusticia y “persecución” política.

En Santa Cruz la gente también salió a festejar los resultados en boca de urna. En la ciudad de Santa Cruz el no ganó con el 64,6 por ciento.

LA PAZ/Fides

