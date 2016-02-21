La oposición festeja en tres ciudades

Seguidores de los partidos y organizaciones contrarias al actual Gobierno de las ciudades de Potosí, Beni y Santa Cruz salieron a las calles a festejar los resultados de conteo rápido y boca de urna, tras conocer los resultados que le dan la victoria al “no” en el referendo constitucional.
En Potosí donde, según la encuestadora IPSOS, el 87,20 por ciento ha rechazado la propuesta de modificación de la Constitución Política del Estado (CPE) para la repostulación de Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera, cientos de ciudadanos, con bandera en mano, salieron a la plaza principal a festejar los resultados.
Similar panorama se registró en Trinidad, la capital del departamento de Beni. Las banderas benianas y las indígenas, con la Flor del Patujú, flamearon en la plaza principal. Ernesto Suárez señaló que el triunfo del “no” es una respuesta ciudadana ante la injusticia y “persecución” política.
En Santa Cruz la gente también salió a festejar los resultados en boca de urna. En la ciudad de Santa Cruz el no ganó con el 64,6 por ciento.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey there! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the good work!
What’s up, yup this paragraph is genuinely nice
and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Greetings! I’ve been following your site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from
Kingwood Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent work!
Hi, all the time i used to check webpage
posts here early in the daylight, as i love to find out more and more.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give something again and help others such as you aided me.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Pretty portion of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
assert that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I success you
get right of entry to constantly quickly.
These are genuinely enormous ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some pleasant points here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
Hey I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here
now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a
all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but
I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up
the great work.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how regarding
unexpected feelings.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her mind
that how a user can understand it. Thus that’s why this piece of writing is great.
Thanks!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This
great article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to book mark your blog and keep
checking for new information about once a week. I opted in for your Feed too.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying these
details.
Aw, this was a really good post. Spending some time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but
what can I say… I put things off a lot and never seem
to get nearly anything done.
It’s hard to find well-informed people in this particular
topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented for your post.
They’re very convincing and will definitely
work. Still, the posts are too brief for beginners.
May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for
the post.
Thanks very nice blog!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in internet
explorer, may test this? IE still is the market chief and a big
part of other people will leave out your wonderful writing due to this problem.
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this web site.
I am truly thankful to the owner of this web page who has shared this
wonderful article at at this time.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to
give something back and aid others like you aided me.
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this
paragraph as well as from our discussion made at this place.
May I simply just say what a relief to discover
an individual who really understands what they are discussing online.
You certainly realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people have to check this out and understand this
side of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular given that you definitely have the gift.
Hi, always i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the break of day, because
i like to learn more and more.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am truly
pleassant to read all at one place.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This article posted at this website is genuinely
nice.
Inspiring story there. What occurred after?
Thanks!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it
seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring
on other websites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
Awesome blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that
I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Many thanks!
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a information! existing here at this website,
thanks admin of this web site.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to
this sensible article.
I pay a quick visit everyday some blogs and websites to read articles
or reviews, except this web site provides feature based posts.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this
web site, and article is genuinely fruitful in support
of me, keep up posting these content.